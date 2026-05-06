Victoria Derbyshire broke down all the details about Nigel Farage’s undeclared £5m gift during a brilliant eight-minute segment on Newsnight.

A week on from the Guardian breaking the story about the sum gifted to Farage by crypto billionaire and Reform mega-donor Christopher Harborne, many still have questions about the gift.

Farage has argued he didn’t have to declare the £5m gift, which he claims was given to him by Harborne to help fund his personal security.

However questions remain over the money, and Reform seem unwilling to answer them. Meanwhile, the right-wing media have seemingly decided to swerve the topic.

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So, it seems Newsnight and host Victoria Derbyshire decided to take matters into their own hands by laying out everything we know about the gift – and explaining why it rankles with so many.

Derbyshire started Tuesday night’s edition of the programme by breaking down the story, and pointed out that there are questions over the timing of the gift to Farage.

Farage received the £5m sum in 2024, shortly before he U-turned on his decision not to stand as an MP in that year’s general election.

Derbyshire highlighted the record-breaking donations Harborne has since made to Reform, along with the incredibly pro-crypto stance that has been adopted by both the party and Farage.

The presenter also outlined exactly what the MP’s Code of Conduct says about new members declaring gifts.

She revealed that Newsnight had asked Reform for an interview on that night’s programme to answer some of these questions – but that the party didn’t get back to them.

This was followed by the panel on the programme discussing the story.

You can watch the full eight-minute segment below.