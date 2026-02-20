A bakery in Denmark started selling bright orange Donald Trump ‘moron’ cakes following his inauguration as president.

At the start of his second term as president of the USA, Trump didn’t exactly enamour himself to the Danes by openly discussing his desire to take control of Greenland, which is an autonomous territory of Denmark.

Then, after a few months of upsetting the world order in other ways, Trump reignited tensions by threatening to takeover Greenland by force this year.

This sparked fury from America’s Nato allies, as major European powers rallied around a furious Denmark and told Trump to back off.

Along with frosty statements and veiled military threats, a more unusual way that the Danes have made their anger towards Trump known is in the form of baked goods.

An image shared on Reddit’s r/CleverComebacks forum showed Donald Trump ‘moron’ cakes being sold at a bakery in Denmark.

The bakery in question is Kjer’s Brod, the New York Times reports.

The Trump ‘moron cakes’ at Kjer’s Brod bakery.

Posted by user PrincessRad, they explained the logic behind the joke.

They wrote: ‘It’s a wordplay on the Danish “Kaj kage” A cake that looks like a Green frog from a Danish Kids TV show. AND that “Kvaj” is used for someone who has done/said something really stupid. To make up for doing/saying something really stupid you give “Kvajebajer” – Aka “Moron” beers as an apology for doing/saying that stupid thing.

“So many layers in this comeback on Trump’s stupidity on thinking he can buy Greenland.”

Plenty of people voiced their love for the orange confectionary, with one person commenting: “Denmark should send a box of these cakes to Trump.”

Another joked: “How very inaccurate – these cakes are actually charismatic, for one thing. Probably smarter too.”