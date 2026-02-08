File this under ‘things we could see coming from a mile away’. The barrage of anti-European sentiment that has flowed from the White House in the second Trump Administration, replete with threats to hit the EU with tariffs and invade Greenland, now appears to have taken its toll.

Europeans roundly reject US, Trump Administration

Data released by YouGov this week shows just how dramatically sentiment has turned against our once reliable allies across the Atlantic, and the UK is among five separate nations which is now recording its lowest favourability ratings of America since the data was first collected in 2016.

Among the five other nations featured in the research, the people of Denmark, Germany, Italy, and Spain have also developed a distaste for the increasingly rogue NATO nation. In fact, the drop-off within the last three months alone has been staggering.

Who has the most negative view of the US?

The biggest individual drop has actually come from our own shores. Those of us surveyed in the UK has seen our favourability for the US plummet by 27 points, taking the approval rating down to -34. However, we’ve got a long way to go to catch the Danes up.

The total favourability rating has now dropped to -73 in Denmark. The Germans are the next on the list, recording a scornful score of -51. Italy and Spain are separating by one point, coming in with -38 and -37 respectively. France, meanwhile, matched its lowest ever total of -34, back from 2021.

Greenland issue brings American ‘ally status’ into question among Europeans

According to the researchers at YouGov, Trump’s repeated threats to acquire Greenland – by any means necessary – have been the biggest driver of public opinion. They also state that Europeans in general no longer see the US as a ‘friendly nation’.

“Perceptions of the USA have become even more negative as a result of the Greenland crisis – in five of these countries they are now the worst they have been since we started tracking in 2016. Unsurprisingly, opinion is most negative in Denmark, of which Greenland is an autonomous territory.”

“Not only is the US now seen more negatively, but Europeans are increasingly of the belief that it is no longer a friendly nation, with the number seeing America as either a friend and ally, or at least a friendly rival, having fallen significantly” | YouGov