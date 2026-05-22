A Question Time audience member in Scotland perfectly explained why it would be in Labour’s best interests to call for the UK to rejoin the European Union.

Over the last week, a debate has been sparked within Labour over whether Brexit should be reversed.

Whilst Keir Starmer and his government have been somewhat successful in resetting relations with Europe following the Tory governments, Labour have repeatedly ruled out a full return to the EU or rejoining the customs union.

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As evidence continues to overwhelmingly suggest that Brexit has been a catastrophic failure and public opinion has shifted on the matter, some Labour figures want the government to go further and campaign for the UK rejoining the EU.

The conversation sparked into life this week after Wes Streeting said Brexit had been a “catastrophic mistake” and said the UK should rejoin the EU.

With Andy Burnham set to stand in the upcoming by-election in Makerfield, a pro-Leave constituency, this put pressure on him to clarify his Brexit stance.

He said he was in favour of rejoining the EU “in the long-term”, but that he is “not advocating that in this by-election”.

Labour MP Jonathan Hinder then told Radio 4 that it was “absolutely brainless” to reopen the Brexit debate.

On Question Time this week though, one woman in the audience explained how uniting around a reversal of Brexit could be hugely beneficial for Labour.

She argued that by calling for a return to the EU, this would stop the “infighting and naval-gazing” within Labour whilst also help address “the economic problems we’re facing as a result of Brexit.”

“We’re talking about lots of things to do with the cost of living, but we’re just papering over the cracks – we have to acknowledge that we need back into the European Union,” she said.

“We need to make much more of a bigger deal of this and Labour can stop some of this infighting by actually uniting the party at Westminster by supporting us going back into the European Union.”

“Lots of our issues, lots of the things we’re talking about tonight and the economic problems we’re facing are as a result of Brexit,” she added.

Lady in blue, "We're talking about lots of things to do with the cost of living but we're just papering over the cracks"



"We have to acknowledge that we need back into the European Union"



"Lots of our issues, the economic problems we're facing are as a result of Brexit" pic.twitter.com/pFgj4NLkv4 — Farrukh (@implausibleblog) May 22, 2026