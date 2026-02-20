Donald Trump has claimed he has been “totally exonerated” in connection with the Jeffrey Epstein scandal after being asked whether newly released documents could lead to further arrests similar to that of former Prince Andrew.

Speaking to reporters, Trump insisted there was no evidence linking him to wrongdoing and repeated that he had cut ties with Epstein years before the financier’s arrest. The comments came as scrutiny of Epstein’s network intensified once again following fresh document disclosures.

The reference to Andrew is particularly significant. The Duke of York’s relationship with Epstein triggered one of the biggest crises in modern royal history. After stepping back from public duties in 2019 following a disastrous BBC interview, Andrew later reached a multimillion-pound settlement with Virginia Giuffre, who accused him of sexual assault when she was 17 – allegations he has always denied. The scandal cost him royal roles, military titles and his public reputation.

DOOCY: On Prince Andrew, do you think American associates of Jeffrey Epstein will wind up in handcuffs too?



TRUMP: I'm the expert in a way because I've been totally exonerated. That's very nice. I can actually speak about it very nicely. I think it's a shame. I did nothing. pic.twitter.com/PiGVUfNbzV — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) February 19, 2026

Trump’s insistence on “total exoneration” sits awkwardly alongside the fact that his name appears multiple times in Epstein-related material that has entered the public domain over the years. Being named in documents does not in itself imply wrongdoing – individuals can appear for many reasons, including hearsay or social connections – but the frequency of references has become a political talking point.

Critics have even highlighted that Trump’s name appears in Epstein-related material “more times than Jesus in the Bible”, a viral line intended to underline how often he features in discussions around the files.

The broader question remains unresolved: whether powerful figures connected to Epstein will ever face meaningful accountability.