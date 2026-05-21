Bruce Springsteen took aim at Donald Trump and the CBS owners as he made an appearance on Stephen Colbert’s penultimate Late Show episode.

This week sees Colbert’s late night show come to an end, with CBS having announced its cancellation last year.

Whilst the broadcaster said the cancellation was a “financial decision,” others reckoned it was motivated by politics, with the news coming shortly after the Trump-supporting Larry and David Ellison took over CBS’s parent company Paramount.

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On Wednesday’s edition of the show, Springsteen performed his new protest song “Streets of Minneapolis,” but before he did the music legend had a message for Trump and the Ellisons.

The Boss said: “I’m here in support tonight for Stephen because you’re the first guy in America who lost his show because we got a president who can’t take a joke.

“And because Larry and David Ellison feel like they need to kiss his ass to get what they want. Anyway, Stephen, these are small-minded people.

“They have got no idea what the freedoms of this country are supposed to be about.”

Bruce Springsteen appeared on Stephen Colbert’s show tonight and COOKED Trump and his goons



“I’m here in support tonight for Stephen, because you are the first guy in America who lost his show because we got a president who can't take a joke…. and because Larry and David… pic.twitter.com/WbAQ1sZfBG — Harry Sisson (@harryjsisson) May 21, 2026

Springsteen is a vocal critic of Trump and the pair have regularly exchanged barbs.

Last year, the president furiously described Springsteen as a “dried out prune of a rocker” after the musician had delivered a searing takedown of the Republican.