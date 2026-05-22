Nigel Farage has a county court judgement (CCJ) against him over an £10,000 debt, a Channel 4 News investigation has revealed.
The broadcaster said the CCJ over an unpaid bill of £9,400 was made against Farage on 13 June 2024.
A CCJ is issued when an individual believes they still are owed money. It is enforceable by law, goes on the public record and remains on someone’s credit file for six year.
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Channel 4 News said they did not know what the unpaid debt relates to or who filed it. Perhaps most peculiarly though, Farage has said he no idea about the CCJ against him.
Reform UK said their leader was unaware of the judgement until Channel 4 News brought it to his attention.
You can watch their report below.
Farage has said he does not know what it relates to and he has instructed lawyers to try and have the CCJ set aside.
A spokesperson for the Clacton MP said the CCJ was served to an “incorrect address” which is why it became a default judgement.
But the story has drawn a fair few reactions from people questioning how someone can be unaware of an almost £10,000 debt claim against them.
It doesn’t exactly fit with Farage’s ‘man of the people’ act.
In a post on X, the Labour press office said Farage’s finances “just get murkier and murkier.”
Channel 4’s investigation comes as questions continue to be asked of Farage over the undeclared £5m sum he received from crypto billionaire Christopher Harborne – not that he’s particularly keen to answer any of them…