Nigel Farage has a county court judgement (CCJ) against him over an £10,000 debt, a Channel 4 News investigation has revealed.

The broadcaster said the CCJ over an unpaid bill of £9,400 was made against Farage on 13 June 2024.

A CCJ is issued when an individual believes they still are owed money. It is enforceable by law, goes on the public record and remains on someone’s credit file for six year.

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Channel 4 News said they did not know what the unpaid debt relates to or who filed it. Perhaps most peculiarly though, Farage has said he no idea about the CCJ against him.

Reform UK said their leader was unaware of the judgement until Channel 4 News brought it to his attention.

You can watch their report below.

Exclusive: Reform UK leader Nigel Farage owes almost £10,000 after he ended up with a county court judgment, Channel 4 News can reveal.



A Reform UK spokesperson said he was unaware of the judgment until we brought it to his attention. pic.twitter.com/LMQbEcft4W — Channel 4 News (@Channel4News) May 21, 2026

Farage has said he does not know what it relates to and he has instructed lawyers to try and have the CCJ set aside.

A spokesperson for the Clacton MP said the CCJ was served to an “incorrect address” which is why it became a default judgement.

But the story has drawn a fair few reactions from people questioning how someone can be unaware of an almost £10,000 debt claim against them.

It doesn’t exactly fit with Farage’s ‘man of the people’ act.

“Whoopsies, I didn’t realise they asked me to pay 10 grand, it’s just the sort of amount you don’t notice in a letter” https://t.co/V2TNrObBqt — Jake 🇬🇧🗽 (@jakonian) May 21, 2026

It's only 10k. We should cut him some slack. He's obviously an honest guy as the story about the 5 millions shows too….er….hang on. https://t.co/0aLiSBXCBG — Michael Rosen 💙💙🎓🎓 NICE 爷爷 (@MichaelRosenYes) May 21, 2026

Apparently Nigel Farage had a CCJ against him for nearly £10k.

But he says he never knew about it.

How can you not know about a CCJ? pic.twitter.com/3aCqnEolxc — Narinder Kaur (@narindertweets) May 21, 2026

This is getting ridiculous now. We cannot have a Member of Parliament which such messy finances.

He needs to step down and let Nadine Dorries lead the party https://t.co/mx7CDl1sIZ — Florence Lox 🇬🇧🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 (@floboflo) May 21, 2026

Nigel Farage owes £9,400 and has had a CCJ against him since 2024. Apparently, he only found out about it when Channel 4 News uncovered it.



It's funny how the man who wants to get Britain back on track couldn’t even keep himself off the County Court Judgments register. — Mukhtar (@I_amMukhtar) May 21, 2026

In a post on X, the Labour press office said Farage’s finances “just get murkier and murkier.”

Nigel Farage’s finances just get murkier and murkier. https://t.co/aO8OS3BGzz — Labour Press (@labourpress) May 21, 2026

Channel 4’s investigation comes as questions continue to be asked of Farage over the undeclared £5m sum he received from crypto billionaire Christopher Harborne – not that he’s particularly keen to answer any of them…