Danish army rules would require their soldiers to “to shoot first and ask questions later” if Greenland was invaded.

As reported in The Telegraph, the Danish defence ministry have confirmed that a 1952 rule of engagement — requiring an “immediate” military response to any invasion, without awaiting orders — still stands.

It comes amidst growing tension from US President Donald Trump, who has repeated claims that the autonomous territory is essential for his country’s national security.

“Right now, Greenland is covered with Russian and Chinese ships all over the place,” Trump said.

“We need Greenland from the standpoint of national security, and Denmark is not going to be able to do it,” he added.

Although autonomous, Greenland is under the guardianship and rule of the Kingdom of Denmark, and so Trump’s remarks have been met with concern in Copenhagen and Europe.

As first cited in Danish newspaper Berlingske, via The Telegraph, the 1952 rule of engagement states: “The attacked forces must immediately take up the fight without waiting for or seeking orders, even if the commanders in question are not aware of the declaration of war or state of war”.

In a statement provided to Berlingske this week, the Danish defence ministry confirmed the rule is still in place.

They announced: “The order on precautionary measures for military defence in the event of attacks on the country and during war, remains in force.”

In light of Trump’s latest round of threats, European leaders are now in talks over how best to respond to any potential American aggression.

The USA’s surprise capture of former Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, from his home in Caracas, have exacerbated European fears over Greenland.

These have been somewhat eased by reported assurances that Trump’s secretary of state Marco Rubio is said to have given some European figures.

Jean-Noël Barrot, the French foreign minister, has said that Rubio had privately: “Ruled out the possibility of an invasion [of Greenland].”

It remains to be seen how the situation develops over the coming weeks.