Red tape, high tariffs and border chaos has prompted a campaign to ‘buy British’ to rear its head again – just weeks after it was hilariously shut down.

John Redwood fronted a social media march to buy produce from the UK after Boris Johnson backed a ‘buy British fish’ campaign and Paul Scully bragged about ‘British wind’ powering UK homes.

It appears to have been sparked by bike and wine orders which led journalist John Sweeney to bemoan “shrinking trade, pricier goods and Brexit foolishness”.

According to the Observer hack the bill to import a £300 bike was a massive £122.35 while importing £380-worth of Italian wine resulted in £160.82-worth of charges.

It echoes recent reports of plants shipped from Ireland having to take a 1,400 mile detour to avoid Brexit headache at Holyhead.

But the solution among Brexiteers has been quite simple; buy British. Here’s the latest reaction:

Obvious answers? Buy British. Stop moaning. Job done. https://t.co/PNWBH2bAjE — Voice of Reason (@brexitblog_info) March 12, 2021

Happy to buy British where it makes sense, but I am not buying anything with a union jack on it. I won't support manufacturers who want to appeal to nationalistic feelings. — There is hope #FBPE 3.5% (@JRWhiteNoise) March 13, 2021

Heaven forbid! I always used to buy British. However, now more and more products are being liberally plastered with the British flag it has the reverse effect on me! Trying to manipulate us and sell the pathetic sovereignty of a highly damaging Brexit just won’t wash! — Patricia Rudkins 💙 (@PatriciaRudkins) March 13, 2021

Why does everything in the supermarket have a Union Jack on it all of a sudden? A flag does not prompt me to buy butter. — C'est La Vie (@WhatsEuroPinion) March 12, 2021

