The White House has been mocked after posting a super-weird picture of Donald Trump as Superman.

As the latest Superman movie hits cinemas this weekend, the White House’s social media team clearly decided there was an opportunity to place their figure firmly on the cultural pulse.

So, they mocked up an image of Trump in a Superman costume, flying through the air, and, yes, it’s as cringey and bizarre as it sounds.

The White House’s official X account post the image with the caption: “THE SYMBOL OF HOPE. TRUTH. JUSTICE. THE AMERICAN WAY. SUPERMAN TRUMP.”

This immediately prompted some responses ridiculing the image.

One person wrote: “He’s literally Lex Luthor.”

Broadcaster Mehdi Hasan said: “Just imagine the response if the Biden White House had posted something like this. But Trump is graded on some kind of never-seen-before curve and this craziness is normalized.”

And many others had similar responses, labelling it ’embarrassing’ and ‘cringe.’

Could you be more embarrassing? — John Collins (@Logically_JC) July 11, 2025

I never thought I’d see the day when the White House is just a joke. This is so embarrassing. — Karly Kingsley (@karlykingsley) July 11, 2025

To the non-Americans who are seeing this post, what does your country think about the USA right now? — Hunter Hurley (@hunterhurleywx) July 11, 2025

I bet the G7 folks all email each other, and laugh their ass’s off when a new one of these hits. — jp (@ChefjparkJohn) July 11, 2025

There are so many reasons that this is dumb. The biggest is that Superman is kind to everyone. Trump lashes out at anyone who dares question him. That’s weakness. Kindness is a strength Trump will never have or understand. https://t.co/vnd06PDQGu — Jed (@JedWKeith) July 11, 2025

The post comes as some parts of the right-wing press in America have hit out at James Gunn’s new Superman film, labelling it “woke.”

The vapid criticism seems to come from the fact that Superman has been described as an “immigrant” by Gunn.

He told the Times: “An immigrant that came from other places and populated the country, but for me it is mostly a story that says basic human kindness is a value and is something we have lost.”

Good job there’s not more important stuff to worry about in the world isn’t it…