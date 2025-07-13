A senior MP for the Liberal Democrats has called out the BBC for ‘going to great lengths’ to give a voice to one party – and one politician in particular. Max Wilkinson has filed a complaint with OFCOM, after the national broadcaster aired GB News footage of Reform leader Nigel Farage.

BBC accused of giving ‘undue prominence’ to Reform, Nigel Farage

In the report filed to the regulatory body, Wilkinson argues that Reform are now receiving disproportionate coverage from the Beeb. Despite only having five MPs, critics argue that the right-leaning organisation is given more air-time than any other party.

By comparison, the Liberal Democrats currently have 72 elected MPs. However, Wilkinson and his colleagues feel that the BBC may be in breach of its requirements to avoid giving ‘undue prominence’ to individuals regarding matters of political significance.

“I am writing to request a formal investigation of the BBC’s broadcast from Thursday 10 July. The OFCOM code requires broadcasters… not to give undue prominence to the views and opinions of particular persons on political matters. I believe the BBC has breached these requirements.”

“Numerous Parliamentarians have expressed concern that the BBC is currently giving disproportionate coverage to Reform, given the small number of seats they hold. Nigel Farage’s boat trip to the Channel was clipped from GB News, and the BBC carried his comments themselves.” | Max Wilkinson

Lib Dems seek answers from OFCOM

The secondary issue of the BBC clipping footage from GB News, rather than using any of their own film or sourcing an interview with a Reform representative, has also riled the Lib Dems. They have openly questioned whether this ‘cut and paste job’ is a good use of public money.

However, the main gripe remains the centre of the story. Wilkinson, who serves as his party’s spokesperson for Culture, Media, and Sport, says that the BBC have gone to ‘lengths they would not usually go to’ with their platforming of Nigel Farage, and suggested that the broadcast in question may have strayed into partisan territory.

“My issue is with the lengths the BBC have gone to, to carry the voice of one politician. Lengths that we imagine wouldn’t be extended to other parties. By making special allowances to Farage, when no tape exists on BBC cameras, risks undermining your reputation for impartiality.” | Max Wilkinson