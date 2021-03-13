Jim Davidson was trending on Twitter last night following the announcement that popular satirical series The Mash Report has been axed.

In what has been viewed as a right wing takeover of the BBC the move was dubbed a “stone cold example of cancel culture” by LBC presenter James O’Brien as Tim Davie looks to rid the broadcaster of its supposed “left-wing bias”.

Back in 2018, broadcaster Andrew Neil, now of GBNews, singled out The Mash Report while complaining that the corporation’s comedy output was too leftie.

He called the BBC Two programme “self-satisfied, self-adulatory, unchallenged left-wing propaganda”.

Reaction

Social media was buzzing with reaction yesterday with Jon Jones calling the news “very disturbing” and Andy Hails pointing out that Davie has been quick to make good on his promises.

This business about "The Mash Report" is very disturbing. Cancelling a programme because it isn't right-wing enough is an astonishing admission of corporate political bias towards the right. — Jon Jones (@JonJonesSnr) March 12, 2021

Tim Davie said privately he would rid the BBC of biased left-wing comedy, and less than a year in he’s been good to his word. The Mash Report is no more. https://t.co/yc9Nl7qIKh — Andy Halls (@AndyBizarre) March 11, 2021

Jim Davidson was also doing the rounds as people pointed to the right winger as a potential replacement:

Following the decision by Tim Davie to axe Nish Kumar’s Mash Report, I understand that plans are afoot for Jim Davidson to host an exciting replacement show called ‘The Unfunny Racist Twat Report’. — Parody Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson_MP) March 12, 2021

Now BBC boss Tim Davie is ridding the BBC of left-wing comedy, what will he put in it’s place? Mind Your Language 2? Love Thy Neighbour Once Again? Or will it be wall to wall Lee Hurst and Jim Davidson? — Otto English (@Otto_English) March 12, 2021

satirical new TV show to replace the Mash Report but with Jim Davidson pic.twitter.com/e4TkVXl5bv — dave ❄️ 🥕 🧻 (@davemacladd) March 12, 2021

It’s sort of hilarious the govt think they can stop satire though. — Emma Kennedy💙 (@EmmaKennedy) March 12, 2021

Related: Reactions as Farage said ‘nobody’s done more for people of colour than the royal family’