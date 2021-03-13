Jim Davidson was trending on Twitter last night following the announcement that popular satirical series The Mash Report has been axed.
In what has been viewed as a right wing takeover of the BBC the move was dubbed a “stone cold example of cancel culture” by LBC presenter James O’Brien as Tim Davie looks to rid the broadcaster of its supposed “left-wing bias”.
Back in 2018, broadcaster Andrew Neil, now of GBNews, singled out The Mash Report while complaining that the corporation’s comedy output was too leftie.
He called the BBC Two programme “self-satisfied, self-adulatory, unchallenged left-wing propaganda”.
Reaction
Social media was buzzing with reaction yesterday with Jon Jones calling the news “very disturbing” and Andy Hails pointing out that Davie has been quick to make good on his promises.
This business about "The Mash Report" is very disturbing. Cancelling a programme because it isn't right-wing enough is an astonishing admission of corporate political bias towards the right.— Jon Jones (@JonJonesSnr) March 12, 2021
Tim Davie said privately he would rid the BBC of biased left-wing comedy, and less than a year in he’s been good to his word. The Mash Report is no more. https://t.co/yc9Nl7qIKh— Andy Halls (@AndyBizarre) March 11, 2021
Jim Davidson was also doing the rounds as people pointed to the right winger as a potential replacement:
Following the decision by Tim Davie to axe Nish Kumar’s Mash Report, I understand that plans are afoot for Jim Davidson to host an exciting replacement show called ‘The Unfunny Racist Twat Report’.— Parody Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson_MP) March 12, 2021
Now BBC boss Tim Davie is ridding the BBC of left-wing comedy, what will he put in it’s place? Mind Your Language 2? Love Thy Neighbour Once Again? Or will it be wall to wall Lee Hurst and Jim Davidson?— Otto English (@Otto_English) March 12, 2021
satirical new TV show to replace the Mash Report but with Jim Davidson pic.twitter.com/e4TkVXl5bv— dave ❄️ 🥕 🧻 (@davemacladd) March 12, 2021
It’s sort of hilarious the govt think they can stop satire though.— Emma Kennedy💙 (@EmmaKennedy) March 12, 2021
Related: Reactions as Farage said ‘nobody’s done more for people of colour than the royal family’
Since you are here
Since you are here, we wanted to ask for your help.
Journalism in Britain is under threat. The government is becoming increasingly authoritarian and our media is run by a handful of billionaires, most of whom reside overseas and all of them have strong political allegiances and financial motivations.
Our mission is to hold the powerful to account. It is vital that free media is allowed to exist to expose hypocrisy, corruption, wrongdoing and abuse of power. But we can't do it without you.
If you can afford to contribute a small donation to the site it will help us to continue our work in the best interests of the public. We only ask you to donate what you can afford, with an option to cancel your subscription at any point.
To donate or subscribe to The London Economic, click here.
The TLE shop is also now open, with all profits going to supporting our work.
The shop can be found here.
You can also SUBSCRIBE TO OUR NEWSLETTER .