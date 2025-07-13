This is a tough one to take for local lad Darren Grimes. Reform’s Deputy Leader of Durham County Council has been eviscerated by the General Secretary of the Durham Miners Association (DMA), who has accused the right-wing commentator of posting ‘racist bile’ online.

Darren Grimes read the riot act by DMA chief

Grimes was upset that the DMA had not invited any Reform politicians to speak at this weekend’s Gala – something which Alan Mardghun was happy to double down on, claiming that the party stands against everything the association represents. He didn’t go easy on the newly elected councillor…

“We oppose Reform. We even had one particular member crying, asking why their politicians aren’t invited [on stage]. Why would they be? They stand against everything we stand for. And that Darren Grimes, he’s a real keyboard warrior. Sitting in his bedroom, insulting people.”

“Maybe he should check some of Farage’s statements before he starts speaking about his own democratic rights. Grimes went on another tantrum, as he tends to, and described this gala as a ‘jamboree for a historical reenactment’. Well, it’s some jamboree – and you’ll never pull a crowd this size.” | Alan Mardghun

‘I am proud to be a loony lefty, it’s better than being a right-wing fascist!’ – Alan Mardghun

Responding to comments Grimes made from that famous keyboard of his, Mardghun told Grimes to call him a ‘cosplay miner’ to his face, and accused the former broadcaster of ‘telling blatant lies’ by saying that Reform voters – as opposed to Reform politicians – weren’t welcome at the Gala.

Mardghum got into fifth gear, and eventually hit-out at what he called ‘racist bile’ posted by Mr. Grimes online. He also branded the 31-year-old as a ‘right-wing fascist’, and knocked back some of the insults that have been thrown his way in recent months.

“They just don’t get the historical context of this gala. We are trying to emulate our forefathers. They are intent on destroying everything. I’ve some advice for Darren Grimes. I won’t lower myself to personal insults, but I’ve been insulted by many professionals – you’re not in that class, lad.”

“He’s a bit of a social media expert, this lad. I’ve seen some of the racist bile he’s posted, asking when the Gala started inviting foreigners to speak. He said it was being infiltrated by loony lefties. Well, I’m proud to be a loony lefty. It’s better than being a right-wing fascist!” | Alan Mardghun

Darren Grimes responds furiously after being called out at Miners Gala

Posting on his X account over the weekend, Darren Grimes responded to the barrage of criticism, saying that he had been ‘threatened from the main stage’. He then, rather boldy, asserted that Marghdum and the DMA ‘do not represent’ the area or its heritage.

“These Hard Left Cranks running the show are clearly desperate. They threatened me, Darren Grimes, your straight-talking Deputy Leader of Durham County Council, from the main stage – no less! Talk about rattled.”

“He comes out with ‘say it to my face’, this hard lad, at the same event that they said we couldn’t come to as Reform politicians. They do not represent our proud heritage and speak for our brilliant County.” | Darren Grimes