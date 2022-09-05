Liz Truss has been urged to “come clean” over her plans for workers’ rights if she becomes prime minister, amid reports she is planning a post-Brexit shake-up of employment laws.

It comes as a new video from Peter Stefanovic has slammed the potential bonfire of workers’ rights, regardless of who takes over in Number 10.

The Times reported on Saturday that the Foreign Secretary, widely seen as the frontrunner in the race to replace Boris Johnson, is eyeing up a review of protections for workers.

The paper suggests the rules covering the 48-hour working week, adopted first as part of the EU working time directive, could be among the protections reviewed by a Truss administration in a bid to improve UK competitiveness.

Come clean

Trades Union Congress general-secretary Frances O’Grady said Ms Truss should “come clean” about any such plans.

“Liz Truss’s number one priority should be to help families pay their bills this winter,” Ms O’Grady said.

“Threatening hard-won workers’ rights is the last thing the country and working people need.

“She must come clean about her plans.

“Holiday pay, equal pay for women and men, safe limits on working hours and parental leave are just a few of the rights underpinned by retained EU law. These are vital workplace protections and rights – not nice-to-haves.

“Leading Conservatives – including (Business Secretary) Kwasi Kwarteng – repeatedly promised to make Britain the best place in the world to work and to enhance workers’ rights. That promise now appears in tatters.

Cost of living emergency

“Rather than dealing with the cost-of-living emergency, ministers seem more interested in attacking workers’ terms and conditions.”

The Foreign Secretary was criticised previously during the leadership campaign after leaked audio revealed she had said British workers need to display “more graft”.

Labour deputy leader Angela Rayner said the reported plan shows how “out of touch” the Government is, and she accused Ms Truss of wanting to take a “sledgehammer” to workers’ rights.

Ms Rayner said: “First the leaked recording showed how little she thinks of British workers, now she has shown her true colours with a plan that would rip up their rights and see workers who are already pushed to the brink during a cost-of-living crisis have their holidays reduced.

“She is out of touch and out of step with the public.”

Watch

Peter shared the video and wrote: “*THIS IS IMPORTANT* Boris Johnson repeatedly denied that leaving the EU would be used as a means to strip workers of their rights

“Now it seems doing just that will be one of Liz Truss’s number one priorities.

“WORKERS ACROSS THE COUNTRY MUST UNITE & STAND TOGETHER AGAINST IT.”

Reactions

Reducing workers’ rights, as we head into an economic slump, didn’t go down well with a lot of people on social media:

