Last week Martin lewis and Edwina Currie clashed after she said he should stop using the word ‘catastrophe’ to explain the cost of living crisis.

Now on Good Morning Britain, this morning viewers were surprised to see former MP Edwina Currie on the show talking about the energy crisis, with a life-size cardboard cut-out of Boris Johnson behind her.

Here he is!

Edwina Currie and a cutout of Boris Johnson. Please tell me I'm dreaming #GMB pic.twitter.com/Tvt21rBM2E — Abdullahi Mohamed (@abdulmohamed02) September 5, 2022

Edwina said: “Here is a tip, something that is dirt cheap.

“Martin knows about this sort of thing, if you put some of this behind your radiators, it really works, it makes the whole room nice and warm,” holding up some foil-lined insulating.

She continued: “And it means you can turn down your thermostat without it causing you any more discomfort.

“Martin, Susanna most people my age have lived in houses without central heating but we are dependent on it now.

“Just that kind of little thing makes such a difference, moving the sofa away from the radiator, you don’t want to be heating the sofa, you want to be heating the room.”

Martin Lewis was then seen with his head in his hands.

Watch

Martin Lewis puts his head in his hands when Edwina Currie starts issuing energy saving tips. #GMB pic.twitter.com/6uieZnwUFk — Haggis_UK 🇬🇧 🇪🇺 (@Haggis_UK) September 5, 2022

Reactions

The car crash interview was met with a mixture of astonishment, laughter and anger online:

1.

“Here’s my tip, put some of this behind your radiators…” 🤯



Former Tory MP Edwina Currie has a solution for families struggling to afford energy bills: silver foil.



These people live on another planet.#EnoughlsEnough pic.twitter.com/iovVn99SNp — Enough is Enough (@eiecampaign) September 5, 2022

2.

Well done @MartinSLewis for not trying to hide your exasperation in this clip. We’ve got to stop treating these people seriously. They’re either hopelessly out of touch or have a vested interest in keeping the status quo. Even when that status quo is crushing everyone else. — Peter McDade (@PeterMcDade) September 5, 2022

3.

People like her should not be given airtime to mislead the public — maureen hamill (@MMaureen01) September 5, 2022

4.

People: I can't afford the standing charge.

Edwina Currie: Have you tried silver foil? — Robespierre 🇪🇺 (@MaxFRobespierre) September 5, 2022

5.

Children will starve.

People will freeze.

Ultimately many will die.



Here’s Former Tory MP Edwina Currie telling the nation to stick silver foil behind your radiator and all will be fine.



It’s not only outrageously out of touch, it’s fucking insulting!

pic.twitter.com/88pkJUonQp — Derek Watson (@derekwatson89) September 5, 2022

6.

Nothing could explain the lunacy of Edwina Currie better than her insane backdrop.

She should not be on TV.

She should be getting help with her clear cognitive and mental health problems. https://t.co/D0Zs1PCqZl — Stormzy🎩 (@Nurseborisbash) September 5, 2022

7.

Martin Lewis’s face when she brings out the fucking tin foil pic.twitter.com/NGW8qou5r9 — James Felton (@JimMFelton) September 5, 2022

8.

Also £36 for this scarecrow is cheaper than a burglar alarm or home security system, so fair play to her I guess pic.twitter.com/Dg0tT8lGAb — Jack Monroe 🏳️‍⚧️🏳️‍🌈 (@BootstrapCook) September 5, 2022

9.

'We all grew up in houses without central heating…' what an entirely useless statement. Like saying well we used to deliver mail by horse, lived through the bubonic plague, used candles instead of electricity. — Poorna Bell (@poornabell) September 5, 2022

10.

"you can actually see the moment his heart breaks" pic.twitter.com/68znB3g7Yx — Andrew J Renwick (@AndrewJRenwick) September 5, 2022

Related: Tim Martin’s expletive-laden Brexit comments bring a sea of facepalms to our shores