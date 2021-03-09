Footage of live reaction to Fox 5’s drooling analysis of Kate Middleton’s face was doing the rounds on social media today as press treatment of Meghan Markle went under the microscope.

Good Day DC presenters complemented the Duchess of Cambridge’s perfect nasal tip rotation on the show, drawing a notably exasperated reaction from Maureen Umeh who gave it an “epic side eye”.

The contrasting press coverage between Kate and Meghan has been the topic of heightened discussion following an explosive interview with Oprah Winfrey in which tabloid racism was blamed for the pair leaving the UK.

Actor Samuel West went viral when he shared these contrasting headlines about Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton, highlighted by a Buzzfeed article.

