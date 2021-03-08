Labour has said any allegations of racism should be investigated by Buckingham Palace, after the Duke and Duchess of Sussex claimed a royal had raised concerns about how dark their son’s skin tone might be before he was born.
During an Oprah Winfrey interview, Meghan said that when she was pregnant with Archie an unnamed member of the royal family raised “concerns and conversations about how dark his skin might be when he’s born”.
Shadow education secretary Kate Green said claims by the American duchess, the first mixed-race person to marry a British senior royal in modern history, were “really distressing, shocking”.
“And if there are allegations of racism, I would expect them to be treated by the palace with the utmost seriousness and fully investigated,” she told Sky News.
Contrast
Actor Samuel West went viral when he shared these contrasting headlines about Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton, highlighted by a Buzzfeed article.
It was instructive to return to this @BuzzFeed story comparing headlines about Kate with headlines about Meghan.— Samuel West 💙 (@exitthelemming) March 8, 2021
If we can’t see the racism here, it’s because we don’t want to https://t.co/k1qyla8g5W pic.twitter.com/R3rEf3rm75
We have picked out a few of the examples for you to see the difference in editorial approach.
Related: Watch: Trisha Goddard’s ‘one sentence annihilation’ of Piers Morgan over racism
Since you are here
Since you are here, we wanted to ask for your help.
Journalism in Britain is under threat. The government is becoming increasingly authoritarian and our media is run by a handful of billionaires, most of whom reside overseas and all of them have strong political allegiances and financial motivations.
Our mission is to hold the powerful to account. It is vital that free media is allowed to exist to expose hypocrisy, corruption, wrongdoing and abuse of power. But we can't do it without you.
If you can afford to contribute a small donation to the site it will help us to continue our work in the best interests of the public. We only ask you to donate what you can afford, with an option to cancel your subscription at any point.
To donate or subscribe to The London Economic, click here.
The TLE shop is also now open, with all profits going to supporting our work.
The shop can be found here.
You can also SUBSCRIBE TO OUR NEWSLETTER .