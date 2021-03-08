Labour has said any allegations of racism should be investigated by Buckingham Palace, after the Duke and Duchess of Sussex claimed a royal had raised concerns about how dark their son’s skin tone might be before he was born.

During an Oprah Winfrey interview, Meghan said that when she was pregnant with Archie an unnamed member of the royal family raised “concerns and conversations about how dark his skin might be when he’s born”.

Shadow education secretary Kate Green said claims by the American duchess, the first mixed-race person to marry a British senior royal in modern history, were “really distressing, shocking”.

“And if there are allegations of racism, I would expect them to be treated by the palace with the utmost seriousness and fully investigated,” she told Sky News.

Contrast

Actor Samuel West went viral when he shared these contrasting headlines about Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton, highlighted by a Buzzfeed article.

It was instructive to return to this @BuzzFeed story comparing headlines about Kate with headlines about Meghan.



If we can’t see the racism here, it’s because we don’t want to https://t.co/k1qyla8g5W pic.twitter.com/R3rEf3rm75 — Samuel West 💙 (@exitthelemming) March 8, 2021

We have picked out a few of the examples for you to see the difference in editorial approach.

Related: Watch: Trisha Goddard’s ‘one sentence annihilation’ of Piers Morgan over racism