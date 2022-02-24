Margaret Thacher wannabe Liz Truss flexed her muscles today and summoned the Russian ambassador to meet her.

It comes after she was embarrassed by the BBC’s Dan Walker after he questioned the foreign secretary on the “closeness of the British government to Russian money” following a raft of sanctions that were deemed a damp squib by opponents.

Today, to look tough, she tweeted: “I have summoned the Russian ambassador to meet me and explain Russia’s illegal, unprovoked invasion of Ukraine. We will be imposing severe sanctions and rallying countries in support of Ukraine.”

Andrei Kelin recently criticised Ms Truss’s diplomatic efforts to bring the dispute with Russia to an end, suggesting to the PA news agency he could see “no UK role in each of constructive solutions”.

Reactions

Not many people think it would make Russia change their minds at all!

1.

First action: Remove all Kremlin-linked money from your Tory Party.



Unless you’re willing to sanction your own money there, no-one will take any of your other actions seriously…



…as they’ll read it as you not taking the matter seriously. — Mike Galsworthy 🇺🇦 (@mikegalsworthy) February 24, 2022

2.

3.

And what he skipped to go boozing with the son of a KGB agent… pic.twitter.com/SgEGFwRtz6 — Bertha Mason (@ThornfieldHall) February 24, 2022

4.

Asking for another cheque? How much this time? £20million? pic.twitter.com/QmfYtOVDIX — Sir 𝖘𝖆𝖇𝖔𝖙𝖊𝖚𝖗 𝔣𝔟𝔭𝔢 Order of the Garter (@DoomlordVek) February 24, 2022

5.

If he has to explain it to you, then I'm not sure you are in the right job. — Tim Davies 🇬🇧 (@timdavies_uk) February 24, 2022

6.

Tweeting that you’ve “summoned” him will definitely help diplomacy. — Stuart Piper (@StuartPiper) February 24, 2022

7.

Will you send back the £3 million they gave you for favours? pic.twitter.com/ROy6kahBcT — Dr Alan Roe is taking Industrial Action (@alangeorgeroe) February 24, 2022

8.

9.

How about starting by handing back the £1.9million they gave to your party? https://t.co/ZpmrFfjqkR — Andy Mace (@LeglessDean) February 24, 2022

10.

BREAKING🚨; Liz Truss has just met with the Russian ambassador, she has instructed him that ‘it’s just not on’ https://t.co/ix73emaY35 — sir isaac newton (@NxllAnglo) February 24, 2022

11.

You giving him a questionnaire and a £100 fine ? https://t.co/ERaYDUQUwZ — Paul Keegan (@paulkeegangino) February 24, 2022

12.

He will be quaking, with disdain. https://t.co/FPorL7knRu — Nicholas Ripley (@riprap007) February 24, 2022

13.

Wonder how big a donation they'll get today https://t.co/82r2D8LyUO — HappyToast ★ (@IamHappyToast) February 24, 2022

14.

Top tip – don’t wear the hat. https://t.co/gpNelKJhmc — Mr Ethical (@nw_nicholas) February 24, 2022

