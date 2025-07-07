Donald Trump has been slammed for reportedly hitting the golf course as Texas dealt with deadly floods, which have claimed the lives of dozens of people, including 28 children.

On Friday, central Texas was hit with devastating flash floods. At the time of writing, at least 81 people have been confirmed dead, with another 41 missing.

The floods swept through a riverside Christian girls’ camp in Kerr County, and 28 children have died in the floods. Ten girls and a counsellor from Camp Mystic are still missing.

But it seems that Trump was preoccupied with some golf while the tragic floods were taking place. According to his public schedule, the president had been set to leave Bedminster, New Jersey – the location of one of his favourite golf courses – at 5pm on Sunday, the Star reports.

On social media, many condemned Trump for seemingly hitting the greens, accusing him of prioritising golf over the tragedy in Texas.

One person wrote: “20 Children in the United States got washed away by a horrific flash flood in Texas today. And what did Donald Trump do? Of course, he went to play Golf.”

Another said: “Children are dead in Texas due to flooding and Trump is at a high end golf course in NJ…. if this were Biden the GOP would be going Ape s**t.”

A third wrote: “I heard Trump was so heartbroken about the tragedy in Texas that he had to play a round of golf to cheer himself up.”

Someone else added: “While 79 people have died in the Texas floods, President Trump is doing his best. He just won another championship at his golf club in Bedminster.”

Trump has also been criticised for seeming to blame the Biden administration for the floods. Despite carrying out sweeping cuts to government agencies, Trump has denied that this left key vacancies at the national weather service.

Speaking to reporters on Sunday, he said: “If you look at that water situation, that all is and that was really the Biden setup. That was not our setup. But I wouldn’t blame Biden for it either.

“This is a 100 year catastrophe and it’s just so horrible to watch.”