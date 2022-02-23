Dan Walker has been praised following a “superb” interview with Liz Truss this morning.

The BBC presenter questioned the foreign secretary on the “closeness of the British government to Russian money” following a raft of sanctions that were deemed a damp squib by opponents.

Boris Johnson has been urged to get tougher with Russia as Truss said the Government was already considering a number of further measures to stop Vladimir Putin’s incursion into Ukraine.

The prime minister is likely to come under fire in the Commons on Wednesday over the punishment doled out to Kremlin-linked oligarchs and banks in response to Russian aggression.

Appearing on BBC Breakfast this morning, Truss was offered a taster of what could be served up in a blistering interview with Dan Walker.

Watch the clip in full below:

