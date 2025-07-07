Angela Rayner will ban bosses from using NDAs to cover up misconduct at work as part of Labour’s overhaul of workers’ rights.

On Monday, ministers tabled an amendment to the government’s employment rights bill to stop the epidemic of using legally binding non-disclosure agreements to hide unacceptable behaviour in the workplace.

If passed, the proposed rules would render future confidentiality clauses in settlement agreements unenforceable if they attempt to stop workers from speaking out about allegations of harassment, including sexual harassment or discrimination, empowering victims to share their experiences openly.

The bill, which is set to return to the House of Lords next week, would not affect the use of non-disclosure agreements for legitimate commercial purposes, such as for commercially sensitive information or intellectual property in business transactions, according to the Guardian.

Announcing the change, Angela Rayner, the deputy prime minister, said: “Victims and witnesses of harassment and discrimination should never be silenced. As the Guardian has reported on widely, this is not an issue confined to high-profile individuals or the most powerful organisations.

“The use of NDAs to cover up abuse and harassment is growing – and sadly amongst those in low-income or insecure employment across multiple industries and workplaces.

“This cannot go on. That is why we are stamping out this practice and taking action to ban any NDAs used for this purpose. My message is clear: no one should suffer in silence and we will back workers and give survivors the voice that they deserve.”

Louise Haigh, a former cabinet minister, said: “Victims of harassment and discrimination have been forced to suffer in silence for too long. Today’s announcement will mean that bad employers can no longer hide behind legal practices that cover up their wrongdoing and prevent victims from getting justice.”