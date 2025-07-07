MPs are set to vote on a proposal to lift the paywall on Premier League football as the Liberal Democrats push for a “free-to-air revolution” aimed at widening accessibility to the game.

The Commons vote on Tuesday comes on an amendment to the Football Governance Bill, which would compel the new Independent Football Regulator to ensure at least 10 Premier League matches a season are shown on free-to-air channels such as BBC or ITV. The plans would also cover the League Cup final and the playoff finals in the Championship, League One and League Two.

The move would mark a shift in how top-flight football is broadcast in the UK following models adopted elsewhere in Europe. For example, Spain’s La Liga offers fans one free game a week through a deal with streaming service DAZN.

Lib Dem culture spokesperson Max Wilkinson said: “For too long, the jewel in the crown of British football has been locked behind an expensive barrier that keeps fans out while lining the pockets of broadcasters.

“Fans are being rinsed of every last penny to watch the beautiful game, while the next generation of Bellinghams and Bronzes are priced out of the chance to see football played at the very top level.

“That must end today – with a free to air revolution that gives the Premier League back to the country.”

The proposal comes as the new Premier League TV rights deal takes effect for the 2025-26 season. Under the current agreement, all matches will remain behind a paywall, with coverage split between Sky Sports and TNT Sports.

Viewership has already shown signs of strain amid a cost of living crisis with figures from last year showing a 10 per cent drop in Premier League audiences on Sky Sports and a 17 per cent decline on TNT Sports.

Although the amendment is likely to face resistance from broadcasters and the Premier League, who argue free to air obligations could reduce the value of TV as a source of income.