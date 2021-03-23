The government has acquired a second plane painted in the colours of the Union flag to ferry the prime minister and other dignitaries around on short-haul trips, which has been dubbed the ‘Brexit jet.’

You can make your own mind up if you think this is a necessary expense are we are about to likely sink into the worst recession anyone has lived through.

The six-month-old Airbus A321 was captured at Stansted Airport at the weekend with the new red, white and blue paintwork, The Independent reported.

Downing Street came under fire last year when it emerged Johson’s primary plane, the RAF Voyager, has been repainted with the Union flag at a cost to taxpayers of £900,000.

A government spokesperson insisted the second aircraft, which it said had been repainted with a “Global Britain livery”, represents “value for money”.

Why does he need two planes?

However, Labour’s Clive Lewis said: “Why does he need two planes?”

He continued: “This is all about ‘Global Britain’, it is about the projection of influence and power, and there are better ways to show leadership in the world than having a carbon footprint the size of a Yeti.

“All of us need to change how we live and how we operate, and why not show leadership from the top. Clearly the prime minister has to fly, but he should lead by example and use existing airlines.”

Stewart Hosie, the SNP’s shadow cabinet office minister, said: “It is staggering that Boris Johnson is wasting more public money on yet another Tory red, white and blue vanity project.”

Reactions

Here are some of the responses from the social media.

1.

It’s an Airbus not a Boeing but you get his point.

I'm old enough to remember when John Prescott was pilloried for having access to two Jaguars. Now Boris Johnson is getting a second liveried Boeing jet — Paul Templeman #3point5percent #FBPE (@PaulTempleman6) March 22, 2021

2.

Well, this slid past without me noticing.



Why do we need TWO planes for the fat fool?https://t.co/BwaGHIMZkI — John West 🕯💙 (@JohnWest_JAWS) March 22, 2021

3.

We’re in a pandemic, death and job losses are rising exponential, carnage on the streets.



And Johnson thinks: YES. NOW is the time I need my 2nd plane to be painted with the Union Jack. As my current one which cost the taxpayer £900,000 is boring me. https://t.co/bWQiRoBOfz — Dr. Jennifer Cassidy (@OxfordDiplomat) March 22, 2021

4.

On the one hand, a pointless waste of cash when there’s not enough money to support people. On the other, at least something Johnson has paid millions for will actually take off. https://t.co/jizJWy6A3h — Tiernan Douieb (@TiernanDouieb) March 22, 2021

5.

The flagging economy is really taking off now 🇬🇧🛫 https://t.co/51AbtKaIvS — Not Andrea Jenkyns MP (@BlandreaJ) March 22, 2021

6.

tell me again how we can't afford to give nurses a proper pay rise https://t.co/UeqfYpzIF4 — Sarah 🇪🇺🌹#KilltheBill (@sazmeister88) March 22, 2021

7.

Fucking hell, I’ll say one thing for Bunga Bunga, he really knows how to rub our collective noses in it. https://t.co/4DcJgAvWkm — Ian collins (@Iancoll94354676) March 22, 2021

8.

The … Brejetxit? Please let this not become a word, even though I just invented it. https://t.co/xuWCtzFMAN — Caitlin Moran (@caitlinmoran) March 22, 2021

9.

I'm sure that everyone will understand that I need a second jet far more than nurses need a pay rise. https://t.co/8JRfy7rU2e — Parody Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson_MP) March 22, 2021

10.

Appalling. Govt acquires *second*, brand new red, white & blue ‘Brexit jet’ for Boris Johnson.



Costs to be disclosed at later date.



With our NHS morale & small businesses breaking, this seems dangerously beyond crass. https://t.co/zhTJe2l1pw — Dr Mike Galsworthy (@mikegalsworthy) March 22, 2021

11.

‘We’d love to pay the nurses what they’re worth, but times are hard and we are duty bound to spend taxpayers’ money responsibly.’



Meanwhile, as nurses and countless others reluctantly resort to food banks, ‘Two Jets Johnson’ is living the high life. https://t.co/MDnIXJgG2B — James Woodfield (@JamesWoodfield) March 22, 2021

12.

Is it just possible Carrie designed the livery for this plane as well? https://t.co/ZVbIVdFDy6 — Tim Walker (@ThatTimWalker) March 23, 2021

