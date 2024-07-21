Despite losing her seat as an MP two weeks ago, Liz Truss remains a prominent figure in British politics. Not only is her courtship of the American far-right raising eyebrows, but a nod to the former Prime Minister in the King’s Speech has also caused a stir.

Sorry seems to be the hardest word?

During the official address in midweek, Labour’s plan for governing over the next five years was read aloud by King Charles. In that speech, there were references to the disastrous mini-budget chalked-up by Liz Truss in 2022, which ended up crashing the economy.

The direct reference has irked the Conservative figurehead, and she has been seeking an apology for the way in which these remarks were delivered. Earlier on Sky News this morning, host Trevor Phillips asked Labour’s James Murray if he would show any contrition.

The Treasury official, however, shut it down immediately. Murray even questioned if Truss had even made an apology to the public for her car-crash spending plans, before delivering a brief-but-bang-on summary of her time in office, and the consequences of those 49 days.

Liz Truss will be waiting a long time for that apology…

Despite receiving a light grilling on Sunday – on everything from the two-child benefit cap to his views on Donald Trump – Murray made it clear that unfunded spending commitments would not feature in this current Labour government.

“Have Ministers apologised? Has Liz Truss apologised, do you mean? Everyone knows that what Liz Truss did to the economy was a disaster. It crashed the economy and people are still paying the price for it”.

“The lesson we take form Liz Truss is that if you make unfunded spending commitments, it not only crashes the economy it harms the most vulnerable in society the most.”

“That’s why, in the context of the discussion that we’ve just been having, making sure all of our commitments are fully funded and we can say where the money is coming from is so important.” | James Murray