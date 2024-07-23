The Commons burst into fits of laughter after Sir Keir Starmer accidentally called Rishi Sunak the “prime minister” in a hilarious slip-up.

Sir Keir was made prime minister after the 4th July election result saw his party win 411 seats.

But in one of their first exchanges in the Commons with reversed roles, the Labour leader referred to Rishi Sunak as the PM, prompting outbursts of laughter from the opposition benches.

The PM quickly corrected himself, before joking: “Old habits die hard.”

Keir Starmer accidentally calls Rishi Sunak 'prime minister'



'Old habits die hard', he jokes pic.twitter.com/UyvTF2jb7v — ITV News Politics (@ITVNewsPolitics) July 22, 2024

