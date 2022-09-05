A protestor was told she was trying to make a political statement by an MP as he was confronted in the street.

The woman was holding a poster for the Enough is Enough campaign.

The group says it is “determined to push back against the misery forced on millions by rising bills, low wages, food poverty, shoddy housing – and a society run only for a wealthy elite.”

Durham MP Richard Holden told the women the group was trying to make a political statement.

She said: “Starving people is a political statement.

“I’d like to hear you say you are committed, to urging your government to impose freeze on energy bills.

She also told the MP: “I know the prospective premier, Liz Truss, has talked about 5 per cent cut to VAT is as much use as a chocolate teapot.”

Holden’s energy bill

It comes Holden has been accused of being a “liar” after he said he stopped claiming expenses for his energy bills in February 2020, when he actually last claimed in May 2021, reports the Northern Echo.

A spokesperson for Richard Holden MP said: “All of Richard Holden’s costs for his staff, running his Parliamentary offices, and associated costs are transparently and fully declared and published online.

Watch

“Starving people is a political choice.”



“You’ve decided that the current plan isn’t enough, I disagree.”



One of our supporters in Durham confronts MP @RicHolden about his government’s failed response to the cost-of-living crisis.#EnoughlsEnough pic.twitter.com/EavPvVZ6m2 — Enough is Enough (@eiecampaign) September 1, 2022

Reactions

A lot of people showed support for the woman trying to make a point to the MP:

1.

This is pretty magnificent.



Tory MP: “I think you’re trying to make a political statement.”



Constituent: “I am? Letting people starve is a political statement.” ~AA pic.twitter.com/itGlz7VHs5 — Best for Britain (@BestForBritain) September 2, 2022

2.

2 things strike me about this exchange. Firstly that lady eloquently speaks on behalf of so many and secondly, the politician doesn’t give a toss. — Rob Owen (@robandgillowen) September 2, 2022

3.

How does his assertion that she is making a political statement seen by him as invalidating what she says ? Is it akin to dismissing her as an activist? — Harvest (@Harvest93573301) September 2, 2022

4.

Women like that are the reason I keep going. Hold their feet to the fire. — Princess Flufflebutt (@Flutterybutt) September 3, 2022

5.

He simply wasn't listening at all, kept interrupting to say what he wanted, thus not listening. Typical. — Andy Lippok (@AndyLippok) September 2, 2022

6.

@RicHolden – We will of course make political statements – problem?? Well done to this lady given the continuing destruction and dereliction from the @Conservatives. She spoke for so many. — Jane Harris 💚 (prev. Stroud) (@JaneStroud4) September 2, 2022

7.

Another over 50’s something woman making a stand.

“I’m prepared to go for Durham jail.”

Makes me feel inadequate! — Baron Michael LogOps (@MLogops) September 2, 2022

8.

@RicHolden … “officer I’d like to report the annihalation of Richard Holden MP… it’s all on camera” — sabrinicoluca (@nicosabrinamec1) September 2, 2022

