The news of the Department for Transport (DfT), run by Grant Shapps, has wasted more than £2,000 of taxpayers’ cash on an away day involving juggling won’t do much to improve the government’s standing with the public.

The story echoes a Thick of It scene, but more of that later.

The £2,074 session – revealed by the i on Monday – took place last December with a gathering of 38 DfT staff members.

Run by the teambuilding company Zing Events, the 20-minute “group juggling” activity involves the group being “taught how to juggle as one team, passing the juggling ball onto the next person while receiving a juggling ball from your other side”.

Grant went on LBC and said: “‘It won’t be happening again!’

However, he refused to brand the training ‘bollocks,’ when he was asked by presenter Nick Ferrari.

Transport Secretary Grant Shapps says he was 'not happy' to hear his staff were taught juggling at an away day but he refuses to brand the training 'bollocks' after prompting from @NickFerrariLBC. pic.twitter.com/CmKmCuapbD — LBC (@LBC) May 24, 2022

Reactions

1.

I'm really not making this up:@grantshapps's DfT held away days for staff that included:

"Group Juggling (20 mins) – As a whole team you will get taught how to juggle as one team passing the juggling ball onto the next person while receiving a juggling ball from your other side" pic.twitter.com/tcFw6fVtiN — Paul Waugh (@paulwaugh) May 23, 2022

2.

Who hasn’t spent thousands on juggling lessons? I’ve had to cut back recently but still manage a few hundred a week — Jonathan Smith (@JSmithCricket) May 23, 2022

Thick of It

Well, this away day from the Thick of It may well strike a cord…

