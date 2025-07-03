Following criticism of their coverage of controversial punk group Bob Vylan at Glastonbury last Saturday (28 June), the BBC will no longer broadcast “high risk” performances.

As part of the Glastonbury set, Bob Vylan led a chant of “death to the IDF (Israeli Defence Force).”

The band have been accused of anti-Semitic language and an investigation has been launched by police into the performance. Bob Vylan said they are “being targeted for speaking up” against Israeli military action in Gaza.

The BBC have admitted errors were made in not cutting the stream during the live coverage, and said that Bob Vylan had been identified as a potential risk before the festival began, but decision makers still ultimately deemed them to be suitable for viewing.

Under new guidance, Britain’s biggest broadcaster will no longer choose to broadacst “high risk” acts when making preperations for large scale events like Glastonbury.

The new rules include detailed and practical guidance to be given on when to take down a live feed.

They also said that action could be taken against staff who failed to cut the feed.

A statement reads: “Given the failings that have been acknowledged we are taking actions to ensure proper accountability for those found to be responsible for those failings in the live broadcast.”

“We are also unequivocal that there can be no place for anti-Semitism at, or on, the BBC.”