British rap-punk duo Bob Vylan have had another gig cancelled after their controversial Glastonbury set.

The band was due to headline the Radar Festival at Victoria Warehouse in Manchester this weekend, but organisers confirmed in a social media post that they will no longer appear.

It follows calls by the Jewish community for the gig to be scrapped after the pair used “appalling” discriminatory language during their Glastonbury Festival set.

After the set was scrapped, Bob Vylan told fans “we will be back” on Instagram after Radar Festival said the group would no longer be headlining on Saturday.

“Silence is not an option. We will be fine, the people of Palestine are hurting. Manchester we will be back,” the caption read.

They chanted “death, death to the IDF (Israel Defence Force)” during their set at the music festival on Saturday, chants which were condemned as “appalling” by both Glastonbury organisers and prime minister Keir Starmer.

The BBC have come under fire for broadcasting the chants in their live coverage of the festival. In a statement on Monday the broadcaster said they “regret” the incident and that the stream should have been pulled.

Ofcom have said they are looking into the BBC’s broadcast of Bob Vylan’s set.

Sky News reported on Monday that Bob Vylan have been dropped by their talent agency because of the chants.

In response to the controversy, Bob Vylan said: “Not the first. Not the last. Today, a good many people would have you believe a punk band is the number one threat to world peace. Last week, it was a Palestine pressure group, the week before that it was another band.

“We are not for the death of Jews, Arabs or any other race or group of people. We are for the dismantling of a violent military machine. A machine whose own soldiers were told to use ‘unnecessary lethal forces’ against innocent civilians waiting for aid. A machine that has destroyed much of Gaza.

“The more time they talk about Bob Vylan, the less time they spend answering for their criminal inaction. We are being targeted for speaking up. We are not the first. We will not be the last and if you care for the sanctity of human life and freedom of speech, we urge you to speak up too. Free Palestine.”