The Prime Minister and Chancellor Reeves appeared alongside each other as they launched the Government’s 10-year plan for the NHS, days after Rachel Reeves’ tearful appearance at Prime Minister’s Questions.

The Chancellor joined the PM and Wes Streeting, the Health Secretary, at an event in East London this morning to launch the Government’s 10-year plan for the NHS.

Rachel Reeves did not address why she was crying in the House of Commons on Wednesday (July 2) as her full focus was on the health service.

The Chancellor said it was “great to be here today” as she introduced Starmer, per The Telegraph.

She went on to say that Labour plans to “always deliver on the priorities of ordinary working people” and added that the Government would ensure the NHS would “always be there for those who need it for the next 77 years and many more beyond that too”.

After the incident in the House of Commons, the pound plummeted and government borrowing costs rose when Sir Keir failed to guarantee that Reeves would keep her title as Chancellor.

However, Sir Keir had told the BBC overnight that Reeves would be Chancellor “for a very long time to come”, putting an end to rumours about Rachel Reeves’ dismissal.

This morning (July 3), the UK borrowing costs have fallen, suggesting that the message has been heard, though questions remain about the cause of Reeves’ tears yesterday. No details are given about the personal matter believed to be behind it.

The Prime Minister also admitted to the BBC that he “did not engage” properly with Labour MPs before several damaging U-turns on his flagship welfare reforms.