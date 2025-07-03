Donald Trump has complained about the lack of porn access in the White House, his former aide has revealed.

While talking at a history festival last week, his former communications director Anthony Scaramucci said the US president complained to him that he could not access porn on White House computers.

It came at the same time as Keir Starmer visited Trump in Washington DC, as per the Spectator, which broke the story.

The two leaders’ meeting included uncomfortable moments, according to the magazine. During a lunch, Trump spoke to Starmer about his late brother, who died of cancer last Christmas, reportedly asking: “Your brother, Keir… He died… Was it a good death?”. But, instead of replying in full, Starmer redirected the conversation to trade issues, including lowering tariffs on British carmaker Jaguar Land Rover.

The PM’s team described Trump as “obsessed with death,” while observers note the stark contrast between the men’s outlooks. One minister remarked that Starmer is “Rishi Sunak without the billionaire wife,” focused on modest reforms rather than grand visions.

After signing the UK-US trade deal, the Republican president said: “With this deal the UK joins the United States in affirming that reciprocity and fairness is an essential and vital principle of international trade.

“The deal includes billions of dollars of increased market access for American exports, especially for agriculture, dramatically increasing access for American beef, ethanol and virtually all of the products produced by our great farmers and our Secretary of Agriculture as you know is here.

“In addition the UK will reduce or eliminate numerous non-tariffs barriers that unfairly discriminated against American products, but this is now turning out I think really to be a great deal for both countries because it will be really great for the UK also.”

He added: “Once again I want to thank prime minister Starmer, he’s been terrific for his partnership in this matter. The special relationship and external bond, it’s really an external and internal bond between our two countries, will soon be stronger than ever before.”



