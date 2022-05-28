It seems that Piers Morgan’s draw on the public is fading.

He is about to take a six-week break from his show as the viewing figures have shown that it hasn’t been much of a success.

His programme Piers Morgan: Uncensored has been drawing in under 30,000 souls. Figures from Wednesday (18 May) showed that his audience was only 24,000. One assumes the commissioners were expecting a lot more eyeballs.

However, Morgan was called a “c***” by one of his guests, which did go viral.

He was also slammed for interviewing a member of the Taliban.

A recent report revealed that Rupert Murdoch’s TalkTV has been rated as having “zero viewers” during certain points during primetime broadcasts.

It is thought that Morgan’s six-week break is a pre-scheduled and planned summer holiday, and he could work on his true-crime series on the same network.

Reactions

Sympathy was in short supply:

1.

It’s 5 weeks since Piers Morgan trumpeted ‘I’m back! Did you miss me?’



It appears he has his answer. https://t.co/WbiL9AonZH — Dr Louise Raw (@LouiseRawAuthor) May 27, 2022

2.

real shame that Piers Morgan has left #TalkTV because having him, Julia Hartley-Brewer, Mike Graham and Jeremy Kyle all on the same station meant everyone could ignore them all at the same time 👍 — dave ❄️ 🥕 🧻 (@davemacladd) May 28, 2022

3.

Me 10hrs ago telling my best mate why I refused to go on Talk TV:



"Yeah they've got Piers Morgan plastered on every bus, so I'd be a drop in the publicity ocean. BUT I can't risk that I say yes to something & he leaves the Channel the next day."



Off to buy lottery tickets! 😎 pic.twitter.com/3PbAfEIR5t — Femi (@Femi_Sorry) May 28, 2022

4.

I see Piers Morgan has taken a break from his program on some nothing right-wing channel that nobody watches and I am laughing like a fucking drain. Just like I did with Andrew Neil and GBeebies … couldn't have happened to a nicer chap. — John Spiers (@squeezyjohn) May 27, 2022

5.

Outrage is less portable than Piers Morgan expected. https://t.co/rd5P9a49kI — Edwin Hayward 🦄 🗡 (@edwinhayward) May 27, 2022

6.

Oh dear.

How sad.

Never mind.https://t.co/U5W9mJChCa — Mark Kermode (@KermodeMovie) May 19, 2022

7.

It's a grim world and there's not much to laugh at these days, but I have to say I just remembered TalkTV entered into a £50m deal with Piers Morgan and last night he got 36,500 viewers — Alan White (@aljwhite) May 25, 2022

