Liz Truss has decided to slam Russia in another video.

Her slick new video ‘dropped’ this morning. Truss talked tough on Russia as she peered into the camera.

Truss’ Twitter account wrote above the video: “Russia’s aggression cannot be appeased. It must be met with strength.”

She also accused Vladimir Putin of seeking to “hold the world to ransom” through Russia’s blockade of Ukrainian grain exports.

The Cabinet minister rejected a demand by the Russian president for the lifting of international sanctions on his country in return for opening a humanitarian corridor to allow shipments to resume through the Black Sea port of Odesa.

Around 22 million tonnes of grain are reportedly stuck in Ukraine – one of the world’s biggest wheat producers – as a result of the Russian naval blockade.

But is she more bothered about Russian aggression or her own career pondered more than a few people on social media.

Watch

Russia’s aggression cannot be appeased. It must be met with strength. pic.twitter.com/kwNg502afz — Liz Truss (@trussliz) May 28, 2022

Reactions

So what is the aim of this video?

1.

Who's paying for this Tory leadership campaign video? You and me, suckers… taxpayer funded soft-focus propaganda with no value to the taxpayer. Tories: wasting your money 👇🏽 https://t.co/RIvQtNjf4u — Paul Mason (@paulmasonnews) May 28, 2022

2.

Liz’s campaign for the leadership is underway 🙄 — polytixs (@polytixs) May 28, 2022

3.

Off you go.. pic.twitter.com/GUYWXNaFWb — Ray Riches 😱😷🇺🇦Tory Liars. Blocked by Mad Nad. (@RayRiches5) May 28, 2022

4.

You can rebrand all you like, but: pic.twitter.com/jHoa6cUBGD — M.F. (@MaracasFlute) May 28, 2022

5.

It's not Avengers Endgame, it's an actual war https://t.co/LxKNtANpBZ — Matt Walsham (@Matt_Walsham) May 28, 2022

6.

“There now follows a leadership election party broadcast by the Liz Truss Party” (funded by you, the taxpayer). https://t.co/d5krQjCian — Garrie Coleman (@garrie_coleman) May 28, 2022

7.

This is a taxpayer funded #Tory leadership campaign video for Truss. Despicable misuse of public purse. https://t.co/C5bTZfrLiy — WJBoyle (@wj_voice) May 28, 2022

Also can she not say the name of the country right…

As Foreign Secretary #LizTruss might at least get the name of the country right – it's not Herzogovinia! — The Last Girly Swots to join Tw❄️tter! 😷 💙 🇺🇦 (@TheLastPersont2) May 28, 2022

Related:Watch: Reactions as another Liz Truss car crash interview hits the skids