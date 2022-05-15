Nigel Farage was left stunned and lost for words during a GB News broadcast in Hull this weekend.

The former UKIPer was presenting a ‘Barrage the Farage’ show live from the North East when a woman lifted her skirt to reveal a tattoo of him on her thigh.

Clearly shocked, Farage said: “It’s not often, Julie, that I’m lost for words”.

The clip has prompted a host of reactions, with several people pointing to an infamous Alan Partridge clip when the mock TV presenter meets a superfan.

Commenting on Twitter, one person said: “What is wrong with her? Have her friends not tried to intervene?”

Others were similarly shocked, quite rightly, at the brazen big reveal.

'It's not often I'm lost for words or go red but you've managed it.'@Nigel_Farage meets an audience member in Hull who has a tattoo of him on her leg.#FarageOnGBNews



