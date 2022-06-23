Piers Morgan continued to tackle the big issues on his new TalkTV show this week.

The former GMB presenter had Mick Lynch on the show to discuss the ongoing industrial action that has ground Britain’s rail network to a halt.

Members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport (RMT) union at Network Rail and 13 train operators walked out again today after talks failed to resolve a bitter row over pay, jobs and conditions.

Just one in five trains are running on Thursday and these are mostly restricted to main lines, with around half of the network closed.

Services started later than normal at 7.30am and will shut down early at 6.30pm.

But rather than discuss the bitter stand-off between the unions and the UK’s rail firms, Morgan decided to confront Lynch on his Facebook profile picture, which is The Hood from Thunderbirds.

The puppet bears a resemblance to Lynch, but the caricature is surely not the biggest talking point of the day.

Watch the bizarre exchange below:

Piers Morgan — tackling the big issues and bringing home the goods for an intellectual audience. pic.twitter.com/LDnPErFCLM — Mike Galsworthy (@mikegalsworthy) June 22, 2022

