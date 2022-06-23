A fresh strike by rail workers will go ahead today after the union at the centre of a bitter dispute over jobs, pay and conditions accused the Transport Secretary of “wrecking” negotiations.

Talks were held on Wednesday between the Rail, Maritime and Transport union (RMT), Network Rail and rail operators in a bid to break the deadlocked row.

But there was no breakthrough, with the RMT criticising Transport Secretary Grant Shapps.

Government still won't engage with the @RMTunion to resolve this dispute. Instead they're stoking it in Parliament with strike breaking legislation. Give us a plan to (1) smooth to future skills to stop compulsory redundancies, (2) increase patronage, and (3) a fair pay deal. — 💙Rachael Maskell MP (@RachaelMaskell) June 23, 2022

RMT general secretary Mick Lynch said: “Grant Shapps has wrecked these negotiations by not allowing Network Rail to withdraw their letter threatening redundancy for 2,900 of our members.

“Until the Government unshackle Network Rail and the train operating companies, it is not going to be possible for a negotiated settlement to be agreed.

“We will continue with our industrial campaign until we get a negotiated settlement that delivers job security and a pay rise for our members that deals with the escalating cost-of-living crisis.”

RMT Twitter

Well, we have been keeping a close eye on the RMT Twitter page and as well as updating people on the strike action, and sharing pictures of picketing workers they have also been throwing serious shade at people who have come at them.

These are well worth a look:

1.

2.

Sorry Dave, but if a trade union isn't fighting to save its members livelihoods then just what do you think a trade union is for? https://t.co/5C1xzfavMx — RMT (@RMTunion) June 23, 2022

3.

4.

.@DexysOfficial / Kevin Rowland on our timeline.

My life is now complete! https://t.co/fB2SAxXpsx — RMT (@RMTunion) June 23, 2022

5.

Our members weren't furloughed because they worked all through the pandemic and got other essential key workers to their jobs.

Our members are taxpayers so helped the country to make those furlough payments.

Doesn't sound greedy and self obsessed to me – quite the opposite https://t.co/9yq8g91I5j — RMT (@RMTunion) June 23, 2022

6.

Rail workers jobs really are not easy and well paid.

Luckily our members have a backbone Phil, they're not just going to roll over and die. https://t.co/ZdqsJGEbK1 — RMT (@RMTunion) June 23, 2022

7.

The problem is Peter they have gotten away with spouting lies and BS for so long precisely because the media don't hold them to account.

This is why they don't like someone speaking truth to power https://t.co/NZALYqVvqs — RMT (@RMTunion) June 23, 2022

8.

9.

No, but what a wonderful idea…hold that thought! https://t.co/8SNvjbyU3H — RMT (@RMTunion) June 23, 2022

10.

11.

You are comparing chalk and cheese Verity. Firstly, nurses can strike and should if that is what it takes for them to finally be properly recompensed, however, that is an issue for them. Secondly, train drivers aren't striking. @RMTunion rail workers also have £31k median salary https://t.co/YAcIrNJyL5 — RMT (@RMTunion) June 23, 2022

12.

Please don't fall for Tory propaganda. The railways need to be properly funded by taxpayer money in order to keep them safe, efficient and properly maintained and updated. Far better taxpayer money goes into maintenance than the offshore bank accounts of the private operators. https://t.co/6hwjGOBnht — RMT (@RMTunion) June 23, 2022

13.

I find that only gammon roasts!

Thanks for your support. https://t.co/0tgM8EkLVO — RMT (@RMTunion) June 22, 2022

14.

Stop this now, I’ve totally exhausted my list of superlatives, I’ve got nothing left! https://t.co/xYCknQ2LPr — RMT (@RMTunion) June 22, 2022

15.

Not sure where this leaves me, but I still like this tweet! https://t.co/jMkvnxTGtq — RMT (@RMTunion) June 22, 2022

16.

Well done Kev, total 180 in the space of two tweets.

You’re knocking it out of the park today mate! https://t.co/fOYOflOIuG — RMT (@RMTunion) June 22, 2022

17.

Wow, you’re head is literally going to explode when you find out how @UKLabour was formed! https://t.co/QbYtnLXhxS — RMT (@RMTunion) June 22, 2022

18.

I just love the cut and thrust of a well honed argument! https://t.co/NHDt80gzt1 — RMT (@RMTunion) June 22, 2022

19.

No, but Bet Lynch from Coronation Street is his cousin I believe! https://t.co/0O2YVoi8KC — RMT (@RMTunion) June 22, 2022

20.

Okay Jemima, I've added it to the to-do list. https://t.co/Qc5hSnWh4E — RMT (@RMTunion) June 22, 2022

21.

Just a small point of order on an otherwise wonderful tweet; @RMTunion members ELECT the best trade union leaders! https://t.co/DNI0wiFgzY — RMT (@RMTunion) June 22, 2022

22.

Train drivers aren't striking Jules, but why would you begrudge highly-trained, hard-working people earning decent salaries?

We should punch up, not down. https://t.co/wsccxJFiIW — RMT (@RMTunion) June 22, 2022

23.

Try focusing less on the evil criminal mastermind aspect and concentrate more on the uncanny physical resemblance https://t.co/qvHrpyk9kv — RMT (@RMTunion) June 22, 2022

24.

Says a 'man' that hasn't yet grasped that it is not train drivers that are striking! https://t.co/Y8tzpoYCXr — RMT (@RMTunion) June 22, 2022

25.

That is a particularly hot take Kev, especially given that we are not on strike today!

Finger on the pulse as ever, I see. https://t.co/1XKUEx7C8K — RMT (@RMTunion) June 22, 2022

26.

Owen, what is it about the working-classes that angers you so much? https://t.co/Sq0ZXRMYmm — RMT (@RMTunion) June 22, 2022

27.

And this comment shows there are a lot of fans out there!

I want to kiss whoever’s doing @RMTunion’s Twitter. Lovely stuff 🤌🏻 — alex (@sadbabypossum) June 22, 2022

Related: Mick Lynch compilation video going viral as Hugh Laurie lends support to union boss