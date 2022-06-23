Jacob Rees-Mogg has created a dashboard of ‘retained EU law’ to allow the public to countdown as the government rolls out reforms.

A new Bill of Rights was brought to parliament by Dominic Raab this week that will replace the Human Rights Act.

The legislation will aim to “strengthen freedom of speech” and “curb bogus human rights claims” and enshrine in law “quintessential” protections against wokery, political correctness and advance of European-style privacy laws.

It is expected to be one of many overhauls to UK law to be reformed over the coming weeks and months.

“Wild West”

Jacob Rees-Mogg has promised that a “revolution” to reform EU law retained after Brexit will not turn the UK into the “Wild West”.

The Cabinet Office Minister, responsible for “Brexit opportunities”, said the Government will publish data every three months to show how many changes have been made to the 2,400 pieces of EU legislation in place following the UK’s departure.

But he declined to specify a target for how much remaining EU law on UK statute books would end up being removed or reformed.

Mr Rees-Mogg said the dashboard will ensure the public can “join us on this journey to amend, repeal or replace” retained EU law in a bid to cut at least £1 billion of business costs from “EU red tape”.

BREAK: Jacob Rees Mogg launches a new UK Government dashboard of ‘retained EU law’ cataloguing over 2,400 pieces of legislation spanning over 300 policy areas.



The public will be able to ‘count down’ EU law as the government reforms it. — Tom Harwood (@tomhfh) June 22, 2022

“Vanity project”

Labour said the Government was offering a “digital filing cabinet” of existing legislation, which amounted to nothing more than a “vanity project” on a day when inflation hit 9.1 per cent.

Mr Rees-Mogg, making a statement to the Commons on the eve of the sixth anniversary of the EU referendum, told MPs: “This dashboard I hope is an opportunity to tackle hundreds of matters which might seem marginal on their own, but each of these measures in the margin will combine to usher in a revolution.

“Not a French-style revolution with blood running in the streets and the terror of the guillotine, but a British-style revolution whereby marginal improvements moving inch-by-inch so that soon we’ve covered the feet and the feet become yards and the yards become chains and then furlongs and miles until the journey is complete.

“With inflation running high we need to search everywhere and under every stone and sofa cushion for supply side reforms that make products and services cheaper, make things easier for business and ultimately grow the economy and cut the cost of living.

“This dashboard therefore is the supply side reformers’ El Dorado and, naturally, I am pointing to the treasure trove of opportunity this publication represents.

“It highlights unnecessary and disproportionate EU regulations on consumer goods such as those regulating the power of vacuum cleaners, why should that trouble Her Majesty’s Government?”

