Led By Donkeys have staged an anti-Elon Musk protest so big that it can be ‘seen from space.’

The political campaign group used a Tesla – the electric car company of which Musk is the CEO – on a beach in Wales to write out the message “Don’t buy a Tesla.”

The stunt also featured a silhouette of the billionaire’s now-infamous salute from Donald Trump’s inauguration.

The video of the protest also featured Tesla driver Prama, who shared her story of how she regrets buying one of the electric vehicles following Musk’s actions.

Driving a Tesla, she created the message in the sand thanks to a rake attached to the back of the car.

She said: “We used to joke that Elon Musk was like a real-life Iron Man but so many things have happened.

“He’s becoming obsessed by power and that’s really changed my view on him.

“That’s when I started thinking, ‘I’m not sure I should be driving a Tesla’.”

Highlighting the inauguration salute as a point of no return, she continued: “My message to anyone who is thinking of buying a Tesla: don’t. Don’t put your money towards this extremism and division of society. Please don’t buy a Tesla.”

Sharing the video on social media, the group wrote: “Thousands of people are ditching Tesla. Here’s one of them with a message you can see from space. Location: Black Rock Sands, Wales, UK.”

This is the latest Tesla-based stunt Led By Donkeys have carried out, in an attempty to call out and highlight Musk’s actions in recent months.

Last year, the group projected a 10-minute long video onto the front of Tesla’s European HQ, detailing Musk’s rise to become arguably the most powerful man in America.

This was followed by another stunt when they projected the words ‘Heil Tesla’ and a picture of Musk’s salute onto the side of a Tesla factory in Berlin.

Across London, there have also been a number of anti-Musk and anti-Tesla posters that have been put up over recent weeks.

You can take a look at some of them below.

