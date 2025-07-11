Belfast hip hop group Kneecap claim their promotional posters have been banned from appearing on the London Underground.

In a recent post on X (formerly Twitter), the trio alleged that Transport for London (TfL) had blocked posters advertising the group’s upcoming concert at Wembley Arena in September. Kneecap said this amounts to political censorship, accusing the Tube network of “political policing and interference.”

They pointed out how previous concerts, albums, and even a feature film have been advertised on the Underground without issue.

According to Kneecap, the ban was justified by TfL on the grounds that the poster could cause “widespread or serious offence to reasonable members of the public,” based on either the content, design, or implied message of the advertisement.

In response, the group wrote: “Speak out against genocide and they’ll use every single angle they can to silence you.”

Kneecap have been outspoken in their support for Palestine and critical of Israel, regularly using their social media platforms and live performances to highlight crimes committed by the Israeli state. This political stance has sparked considerable debate, particularly in the UK media.

Most recently, the group attracted controversy during their Glastonbury set, where they criticised both the BBC and Labour leader Keir Starmer. Their performance was notably affected when the stage area was closed to festival-goers 45 minutes before their scheduled appearance