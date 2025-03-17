This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a commission on any sales generated from it.

Bill Burr has announced details of a headline London show for 2025 – and this is how to get tickets.

The comedian will bring his live show to the Eventim Apollo on 9 July.

The news comes following the release of his Hulu stand-up special ‘Drop Dead Years’ and his scathing attack on Elon Musk during the press run for the show.

He recently sat down with radio show, The Breakfast Club and noted that Musk has “Sieg Heiled twice” in public but somehow “still has a job”.

“What I don’t get is the amount of veterans, people in the armed services, that died trying to stop Hitler, and then this guy comes in, you know, and does that – while being an immigrant, too,” Burr said last week. “The whole thing, none of it tracks, how you can be, ‘Support the troops’, ‘America, love it or leave it,’ and then this guy comes in and gives a shoutout to Hitler.”

“I don’t understand those guys, and this isn’t politically,” he added. “I don’t understand why they’re so upset with this country. You’re billionaires, I think it’s working for you. Why are you going and telling everybody, ‘Justify what you do!’ It’s like, fucking justify what you do – that piece of shit car that the government financed!”

It follows up his recent viral interview with NPR’s Fresh Air in which he ripped, not only Musk for “evidently” being a Nazi, but also liberals for their scared reaction to the billionaire’s growing political influence.

He called Musk an “idiot” with “dyed hair plugs and a laminated face.”

“Liberals have no teeth whatsoever,” he continued. “They just go, ‘Oh my God, can you believe this? I’m getting out of the country!’ I’m just like, you’re gonna leave the country because of one guy with dyed hair plugs and a laminated face? Who makes a bad car and has an obsolete social media platform? Why doesn’t he leave? Why are we so afraid of this guy who can’t fight his way out of a wet paper bag?”

Ahead of Bill Burr tickets going on sale for his London show, you can find out everything you need to know below.

When do Bill Burr tickets go on sale for his London show?

They go on general sale from 10am GMT on Friday, 21 March via Ticketmaster here.

Fans can access presale tickets via O2 Priority from 10am GMT on Wednesday, 19 March this can be accessed via the app or priority.o2.co.uk.

An artist presale also takes place on the same date for those who aren’t with the O2 network. This can be accessed by signing up to Burr’s mailing list at billburr.com/tour.

9 July – London, Eventim Apollo – tickets