Nigel Farage has been exposed by the Tories for a “sham announcement” over the defections of dozens of councillors to Reform UK.

Farage paraded 27 councillors on stage at a Westminster press conference this week but the Conservatives have claimed only seven were new with 20 having been announced previously.

Today I announced 29 local councillors have joined Reform UK from across the country.



They are former representatives of all the major political parties and none.



Your local council needs Reform. 🇬🇧 pic.twitter.com/iT0Kg5zzhF — Nigel Farage MP (@Nigel_Farage) March 17, 2025

A Tory source said: “This sham announcement from fake Farage looks like a desperate attempt to distract from the open warfare at the top of Reform.

“It’s no wonder former Reform UK MP and leadership contender Rupert Lowe described the party as a ‘malicious circus’ and questioned Farage’s abilities. Announcements falling apart under scrutiny is typical Reform – they are all spin and no substance, and will always put self-interest ahead of the national interest.”

The Reform UK leader welcomed councillors who have defected from the Conservatives and the Liberal Democrats as well as 15 Independents. However, some swapped parties over five weeks ago.

Tory HQ has done some research and claims just 7 of today's 29 councillor defections were new.



Some joined the party over 5 weeks ago.



Bullish spokesman: "This sham announcement from Fake Farage looks like a desperate attempt to distract from the open warfare at the top of… — Calgie (@christiancalgie) March 17, 2025

It comes amid an ongoing internal feud between party members following the removal of Great Yarmouth MP Rupert Lowe over allegations he threatened Zia Yusuf, Reform’s chairman. His suspension also came after he criticised the “messianic” leadership of Nigel Farage.

The Reform leader said: “Today, I am going to show you the extent to which we are broadening and deepening the party across the country.

“In the last two weeks, we’ve not been obsessing about what’s being written in the papers, or being said online. We’ve been getting on with the job.”

