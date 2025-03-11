Donald Trump had a full scale meltdown on Truth Social after Tesla suffered one of the worst days of trading in its history.

On Monday, Tesla’s share price dropped by 15.4 per cent, the biggest drop since September 2020.

This continues a pretty clear trend in the company’s stock price in recent weeks – down. Since Trump was inaugurated as president, and Tesla CEO Elon Musk became his right-hand man, the price of Tesla shares has tanked by more than 50 per cent.

After sitting at an all-time high of $479.86 in December, the electric car company’s stock value sat at $222.15 when markets closed on Monday. To put this another way, roughly $800 billion has been wiped from the company’s value.

And shortly after it became apparent just how bad Monday had been for Tesla, Trump took to his Truth Social platform for a full scale temper tantrum.

In a nonsensical post, the president lavished praise on Musk for “doing a fantastic job”, before blaming the “radical left lunatics” for “trying to illegally and collusively boycott Tesla.”

Trump claimed this was an attempt to “attack and do harm to Elon, and everything he stands for.” Considering Musk seems to stand for Nazi salutes, backing far-right European parties, and spouting misinformation then for once Trump might be right.

He continued: “I’m going to buy a brand new Tesla tomorrow morning as a show of confidence and support for Elon Musk, a truly great American.

“Why should he be punished for putting his tremendous skills to work in order to help MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN???”

On X, Musk sucked up to his boss by thanking him for his words.

Responding to the awful market performance on Monday, the billionaire simply said “everything will be fine long-term” with Tesla.

He didn’t give any more explanation.

We’ll see about that won’t we Elon?

