A loyalist bonfire in Co Tyrone, topped with an effigy of migrants in a boat, was lit last night (July 10).

The Police Service of Northern Ireland are investigating a hate incident following the controversial bonfire on the outskirts of Dungannon.

Placed on the bonfire was an Irish tricolour flag, and it is believed that 300 others are set to be burned ahead of the Orange Order’s annual 12 July parades.

The ‘migrant boat’ on top of the bonfire in Moygashel was heavily criticised by representatives across Northern Ireland.

John McDowell, the church of Ireland Archbishop of Armagh and Primate of All Ireland, described it as “racist, threatening and offensive,” per RTE.

Amnesty International’s Northern Ireland director, Patrick Corrigan, described the bonfire as a “vile, dehumanising act that fuels hatred and racism”.

The boat on top of the effigy consists of more than a dozen life-sized mannequins wearing life jackets.

Below, there are several placards, saying “stop the boats” and “veterans before refugees”.

The PSNI earlier said they were investigating a hate incident in reference to the pyre in Moygashel on the outskirts of Dungannon, Co Tyrone.



SDLP leader Claire Hanna also shared her thoughts on the display: “In terms of life imitating art, not three weeks ago, we had actual human beings being burned out by probably some of the same elements involved in this bonfire in Ballymena, it’s a deeply dehumanising provocation.”

She went on to say that some of the “extremists” involved are “unionism’s worst enemy”.

Controversy surrounding the Moygashel bonfire is nothing new, as last year, a mock police car was burnt on top of the bonfire, and in 2023, a boat representing the post-Brexit Irish Sea economic border was torched.

An SDLP councillor, Malachy Quinn, said he had reported the effigy to the police, claiming: “Those responsible for this hateful display claim to be celebrating British culture. Let’s be clear, racism and intimidation are not culture. This isn’t pride, it’s poison.”

The burning in Moygashel is among one of hundreds of bonfires that are to be lit on Friday as part of the annual celebration of the victory of King William III’s Protestant forces over Catholics at the Battle of Boyne in 1690.

Over the years, the bonfires have gained lots of traction for burning the Irish tricolour and effigies of nationalist politicians and other supposed ‘enemies’ of loyalism.

The ‘migrant boat’ effigy in County Tyrone follows several anti-immigrant riots in Ballymena and neighbouring towns, along with renewed political focus in Britain on people crossing the Channel in small boats.