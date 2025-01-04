The billionaire some say has been ‘radicalised by his own algorithm’ is showing his support for Tommy Robinson. But if Elon Musk thought this was the best way to endear himself to the British right – and Nigel Farage – he could well be mistaken…

Nigel Farage caught up in Musk-Robinson storm

Musk, who even pinned a Tweet to his profile that read ‘Free Tommy Robinson’, shared the convicted fraudster’s documentary to his hundreds of millions of followers this week – a film which was banned by the courts due to its contemptuous content.

The owner of X/Twitter has also focused his attentions on the grooming gangs which targeted young girls in the north of England. He has lashed out at Keir Starmer, again, and also singled out Jess Phillips for further criticism.

Why is Elon Musk targeting the UK?

His deep dive down the rabbit hole is threatening to cause a diplomatic incident. Elon Musk is the de-facto right-hand man for the incoming President Donald Trump, and he’s also been given a position in government to cut down on expenditure.

His gravitation towards the former EDL leader is even a red flag for Musk’s political allies in the UK. Although he is mulling a donation to Reform, Nigel Farage is now keen to put distance between his party and the extreme right.

Nigel Farage distances himself from Tommy Robinson

Speaking on Friday evening, Mr. Farage stated that Tommy Robinson ‘would not be welcome to join Reform’, and reminded his friend Elon that the far-right agitator has been jailed ‘many, many times’ – and not for the reason’s he has previously claimed.

“Musk is very supportive of myself and the Reform Party. He sees Tommy Robinson as one of the people who fought against the grooming gangs. But the truth is, Tommy Robinson is in prison not for that, but for contempt of court for the third occasion.”

“There are people in the UK who see him as a political prisoner. That’s the narrative he’s pushed out, but it’s not true. I wouldn’t accept him in this party. He’s been in prison many many times for fraud, passport issues… he’s not what we need.” | Nigel Farage