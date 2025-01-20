On the day Donald Trump will be inaugurated at the 47th President of the United States, there will be both celebrations and commiserations aplenty. However, The Donald risks losing some of that beloved limelight to Elon Musk.

ALSO READ: Wave of councillors resign from Reform amid internal rows

Nigel Farage reduced to ‘useful idiot’ role by German MP

The tech billionaire has aligned himself with the Trump camp, and successfully campaigned for his return to the White House. Musk will now hold office as a ‘Government Efficiency’ tsar, allowing him to maintain his close proximity to the president.

In recent weeks, the X/Twitter owner has been front and centre of the new administration – irking some of the other MAGA acolytes. Far-right agitator Steve Bannon has since denounced Elon Musk, calling him ‘self-interested’ and ‘a racist’. Damn…

Trump’s return to office caps a scarcely-believable comeback. But a lot of the talk still centres around Elon – who some have already started calling ‘President Musk’. And no, that hasn’t gone down very well at all with his boss.

‘Elon Musk sees democratic constitutional states as evil’ – Norbert Rottgen

For politicians like Norbert Rottgen, Elon Musk is seen as a bigger problem than Mr. Trump. The German MP and former minister believes that the richest man in the world openly hates democratic states – and needs his ‘useful idiots’ to undermine them.

You’ll never guess who the prime suspect is…

“For Elon Musk, the democratic constitutional state is a disturbing evil. That is why he looks for useful idiots who can help him to undermine these states from within. In Great Britain, that was Nigel Farage, in Germany, it is now the AfD.” | Norbert Rottgen

Für Elon Musk ist der demokratische Rechtsstaat ein störendes Übel. Deshalb sucht er sich nützliche Idioten, die ihm helfen können, diese Staaten von innen zu zersetzen. In Großbritannien war das Nigel Farage, in Deutschland ist es nun die AfD. #Illner pic.twitter.com/ETXPGhoOH7 — Norbert Röttgen (@n_roettgen) January 19, 2025

Elon Musk may have used Nigel Farage, but is Trump too savvy?

Alastair Campbell, a man who knows a thing or two about political communications, was impressed by Rottgen’s summary. Although relations between Musk and Farage may have cooled recently, Campbell believes Elon and Donald will feed off each other.

“This is a very good analysis on Elon Musk. These useful idiots undermine rule-based democracies. The only difference now is that Trump is Musk’s vehicle, but Musk is also Trump’s. That is the dynamic of the incoming US administration.” | Alastair Campbell