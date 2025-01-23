Bernie Sanders pointed out a major omission in Donald Trump’s inauguration speech – saying he failed to mention any of the issues facing the working families of the USA.

Trump delivered the address on Monday (20/1) after he was sworn in for a second term, promising to bring the United States into a “golden age” and rescue it from what he claimed was a “decline” wrought by his predecessor’s policies.

The president invoked familiar themes from the campaign trail, including immigration and the economy, and repeated his attacks on the Justice Department and federal government.

“National unity is now returning to America and confidence and pride is soaring like never before,” Trump said.

“In everything we do, my administration will be inspired by a strong pursuit of excellence and unrelenting success. We will not forget our country, we will not forget our Constitution, and we will not forget our God.”

Senator Bernie Sanders has taken to X to criticise the president’s speech, calling attention to what Trump “didn’t say,” as opposed to the “not surprising” statements he made.

Trump “ignored virtually every issue facing the working families” of the US, Sanders stressed in a video message.

He blasted Trump for failing to devote “one word” to solutions regarding health care, homelessness, prescription drug prices, wealth inequality and climate change.

“As we enter the new Trump presidency, we have got to remain focused, we cannot panic,” regardless of “how many executive orders he signs and how many absurd statements he makes,” Sanders said. “We got to educate, organize and put pressure on Congress to do the right things,” he stressed.

Watch the clip in full below:

I attended Trump’s inauguration yesterday.



Here are my thoughts: pic.twitter.com/7ZIsTdF5Ui — Bernie Sanders (@SenSanders) January 21, 2025

Related: NHS cleaner sacked for taking 400 sick days in four years wins huge payout