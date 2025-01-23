A US Capitol rioter has set out her reasons for refusing to accept a pardon from Donald Trump, saying it would be a “slap in the face to the rule of law” if she did.

Pam Hemphill, who was sentenced to 60 days in prison for her involvement in the insurrection, has told UK broadcasters that there should be no pardons for the riot on 6th January 2021.

President Trump announced that he would pardon or commute the sentences of nearly 1,600 people involved in the attempt to violently overturn the 2020 election just hours into his presidency.

In a news conference on Tuesday (21/1) at the White House, he said: “These people have already served years in prison, and they’ve served them viciously.

“It’s a disgusting prison. It’s been horrible. It’s inhumane. It’s been a terrible, terrible thing.”

But Hemphill says she will not accept the pardon, explaining that it would be a “slap in the face to the rule of law”.

@markaustintv: 'You served jail time, for the January 6 riots – but you're not accepting a pardon. Why?'



Pam Hemphill, US Capitol rioter: 'That would be a slap in the face to the rule of law. I was guilty… I didn't realise at the time MAGA is a cult.'

