Keir Starmer has condemned Donald Trump’s threats of tariffs on European allies amid ongoing tensions over Greenland.

It comes after Donald Trump announced plans on Saturday (17 January) to impose extra tariffs on the UK and other European countries unless a deal is reached over Greenland.

He said the tariffs will begin on 1 February and will remain in place until “such time as a Deal is reached for the Complete and Total purchase of Greenland”.

He announced that the plans will include Denmark, Norway, Sweden, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and Finland, and that they will be “charged a 10 per cent tariff” on “all and any” goods sent to the US.

Trump says this tariff will then increase to 25 per cent on June 1.

A 10 per cent tariff on UK goods entering the US would mean something that was imported that used to cost $10 would now cost $11. Companies may choose to pass this extra charge onto their customers, which can in turn affect demand for foreign goods in domestic markets.

Now, Keir Starmer has given an emergency press conference this morning (19 January) in response to Trump’s tariffs, reiterating his stance on the situation.

Starmer also slammed Trump’s threats, saying that tariffs against allies is “completely wrong” and “not the right way to resolve differences within an alliance”.

He explained how the move will hurt British workers, business and economy.

"The UK and the US are close allies and close partners, that relationship matters profoundly"



Starmer did, however, maintain the importance of the UK-US alliance, saying such a relationship “matters profoundly”.

He said: “I talk regularly to President Trump, and my team is in daily contact with all the key figures in his administration.

“These relationships matter. They deliver concrete outcomes in the national interest.”

He added: “Mature alliances are not about pretending differences don’t exist.

“They are about addressing them directly, respectfully, and with a focus on results.”

Meanwhile, the PM said that any decision surrounding the future of Greenland “belongs to the people of Greenland and the Kingdom of Denmark alone”.

He said: “There is a principle here that cannot be set aside because it goes to the heart of how stable and trusted international cooperation works.”

“That is why I said the use of tariffs against allies is completely wrong.

“A trade war is in no one’s interest, and my job is always to act in the UK’s national interest.”

The conference will take place at No.10 and will address the disagreements over Greenland and tariffs posed on “allies”.

Our position on Greenland is very clear – it is part of the Kingdom of Denmark and its future is a matter for the Greenlanders and the Danes.



This all comes after the British PM gave a rare public criticism of the US president, describing the tariffs as “completely wrong”.

Yesterday, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, the Netherlands, Norway, Sweden and the UK released a statement in response to Donald Trump.

It read: “As members of Nato, we are committed to strengthening Arctic security as a shared transatlantic interest. The pre-coordinated Danish exercise Arctic Endurance conducted with Allies, responds to this necessity. It poses no threat to anyone.

Statement by Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, the Netherlands, Norway, Sweden and the United Kingdom



“We stand in full solidarity with the Kingdom of Denmark and the people of Greenland. Building on the process begun last week, we stand ready to engage in a dialogue based on the principles of sovereignty and territorial integrity that we stand firmly behind.

“Tariff threats undermine transatlantic relations and risk a dangerous downward spiral. We will continue to stand united and coordinated in our response. We are committed to upholding our sovereignty.”

Since returning to office at the start of 2025, Donald Trump has been pressing for the acquisition of the icy territory.

Donald Trump has repeatedly claimed – baselessly – that the US “needs” Greenland for “national security.”

This is the main narrative behind the threats that, by acquiring the territory, the US could expand military operations in the name of fending off Russia and China.

Many people believe the real reason Trump wants Greenland is for its resources which include rare earth minerals, uranium, iron, zinc, lead, gold, copper, and potentially oil.

However, experts have debunked both of these reasons, explaining that the US already has the power and opportunity to both increase its military presence in Greenland and mine its resources.