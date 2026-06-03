After Nigel Farage called for ‘pure, cold rage’ in response to Henry Nowak’s murder, people are resharing comments he made in the wake of Sarah Everard’s killing – and noticing a very different tone.

Farage has sparked controversy this week over comments he made on Tuesday responding to the death of 18-year-old Nowak.

Nowak was stabbed to death by Vickrum Digwa, 23, in Southampton in December last year whilst he was walking home alone after a night out.

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Shocking body cam footage from the attack though showed that when police arrived at the scene, they handcuffed Nowak as he lay dying after Digwa falsely told the police he had been racially abused by the teen and had acted in self-defence.

Nowak tells officers he has been stabbed and was unable to breathe multiple times, but the comments were dismissed by officers before he becomes unresponsive after a couple of minutes.

In a video message on Tuesday, the Reform UK leader claimed Nowak’s death was evidence of a “two-tier culture” in Britain where white people’s rights “matter less than those of ethnic minorities.”

He went on to call on people to respond to the incident with “pure, cold rage.”

That same day, there were violent scenes in Southampton as hundreds took to the streets to protest.

But as Farage refuses to accept responsibility for stoking up anger amongst people, some have noticed how his response to Nowak’s death was very different to the comments he made in the wake of Sarah Everard’s killing.

Everard was kidnapped and murdered by Metropolitan Police constable Wayne Couzens in March 2021.

The horrific case made headlines across the country, but on this occasion instead of calling for ‘pure, cold rage’, Farage said Everard’s death ‘must not turn into attacks on men and police.’

People have been resharing Farage’s comments from the time, asking what could possibly be the reason for his differing responses to both tragedies….

Changes his tune a bit, hasn't he? https://t.co/VpeycyF2Td — John O'Connell (@jdpoc) June 3, 2026

This is what he said following Sarah Everard’s tragic murder by a white police officer. https://t.co/ZhlKLiAsBK — Meral Hussein-Ece (@meralhece) June 3, 2026