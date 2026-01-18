Over the years, Piers Morgan has retained a warm relationship with Donald Trump, often arguing in his defence across two presidential terms. However, the veteran broadcaster risks drawing the ire of the US leader, following a Tweet he posted on Saturday evening.

Piers Morgan lampoons President Trump

Referencing Trump’s latest attempts to acquire Greenland from Denmark, the often-divisive broadcaster exercised his free speech with a tongue-in-cheek suggestion. He stated that Britian ‘should repurchase America’, in the interest of global security. He also joked about a possible tariff sytem.

“Britain should repurchase America. After all, it was once ours, and it would strengthen our security in the North Atlantic. If you don’t sell it to us, we will impose tariffs on the United States and on any country that supports your resistance to this extremely favourable deal. Fair?” | Piers Morgan

Greenland latest – why does Donald Trump want it?

It comes amid some extraordinary developments within the last 24 hours or so. After sending military representatives to Greenland this week, the UK and a clutch of other European nations have now been directly threatened by President Trump, who has gone back to one of his old favourites.

He has vowed to impose a 10% trading tariff on all goods from the NATO countries who won’t come around to his way of thinking. In response to the threats, Prime Minister Keir Starmer has insisted that the people of Greenland must decide its future, rather than any foreign power.

Greenland, Denmark and European allies remain resolute

The Trump Administration insist that the move would help ‘solidify world peace’ – a statement which has baffled allies of Denmark and Greenland, who strongly disagree that there is an active threat to the island’s sovereignty from Russia or China.

However, Donald Trump famously does not handle rejection well. And the dramatic stand-off is forcing the UK, among others, to choose between maintaining its alliances with an increasingly erratic American regime, or aligning closer to Europe and its defence forces.

With the situation currently looking fragile. Piers might actually have a point, you know…